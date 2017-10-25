Sean Jordan: Remembering the good times

Halloween is right around the corner and my wife and I couldn't be more excited. As I mentioned in my last column this is her favorite time of year.

She has been hard at work on her costume and helping me put the finishing touches on mine. As she is crafting away I have been thinking about the years past.

Last year, right around this time, I lost my grandfather.

He and I were quite close and I still think about him every time I hear Willie Nelson or Merle Haggard tunes.

We would be out building a fence or pouring concrete listening to The Highwaymen and he would tell me stories of the men who sang those songs and the history behind the music.

He loved country music and never missed an opportunity to see Willie Nelson or Waylon Jennings.

During the last few months he was still with us I lived in Portland, Oregon, but I would call every Sunday and talk about his favorite football team, the Patriots. I made sure that I told him that I loved him and he would always be with me. I squeezed every ounce of time I had left with him.

He was a hard-working man, a true cowboy who loved his family dearly and passed away due to cancer. And on that day I had the "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain."

It was a very tough time for my family as there is no "right" way on how to deal with losing a loved one.

So, last year's Halloween was nonexistent for me. I had no desire to be out and about or dressed up, but I'm excited to get back out there and be a part of the festivities.

One of the reasons I like Halloween is that it can be many things. It's not just an excuse to dress up as your favorite characters or treat yourself to candy, it can be a time of remembrance and celebration of those who have passed on.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley is holding this year's Altar Show: Renewal & Remembrance starting Friday and running through Nov. 5, open daily from noon to 7 p.m. (pages 6-7).

Stemming from the Indo-Hispanic tradition of Dia de los Muertos, The Altar Show showcases 60 altars from families in the community honoring their loved ones.

This is truly a beautiful sight to see.

Much like how the Japanese ceremony of lighting lanterns and sending them down a river to commemorate those who have passed, this event is just as visual.

Not only is it a time to share stories and remember the good times with those who have passed, it's a time to celebrate.

With plenty of Halloween parties and shows going on in town there should be something for everyone to enjoy.

