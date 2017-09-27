Sean Jordan: PLAYing around

When I started acting, I was a freshman in high school. I remember my drama teacher's first assignment — a pantomime, which is essentially telling a story without words or props.

Everything is in your mind. You have to show the audience everything without actually showing it.

The project for all of us was to enter a dark room and open a chest. You also had to have three items that you interacted with while not breaking character or going through imaginary scenery. If you walked around something, you better believe that whatever you walked around was still there.

I opened the door, pushing aside the imaginary clutter and cobwebs, turned on the hanging light, picked up my oversized chest and placed it on a table.

My chest was full of mariachi band gear and an old bottle of tequila.

I put on my sombrero, took a pull of tequila, and started playing my trumpet.

All of this with no sound or props.

Being on stage in front of a group of your peers can be nerve-wracking, especially at young age, but I wasn't rattled. I'm not saying that I didn't have butterflies in my stomach, but I enjoyed being on stage and letting my imagination take control.

Live stage plays are amazing (even when they aren't great) because there is an element of "realness" that you don't get in any other medium. Real plays about real people or real scenarios are even better. Something the audience can relate to makes it all the more enjoyable.

Here in our community, there is no shortage of plays and that's fantastic.

And the quality of productions is clearly high caliber, as the annual Sacramento area Elly Awards announced winners over the weekend and both Quest Theaterworks and LeGacy Presents brought home some hardware. Quest Theaterworks won four awards: best overall drama production, best leading male in a drama, best leading female in a drama, and best direction in a drama. LeGacy Presents won an Elly for costume design.

Not too shabby for our community, which had a total of 15 nominations in all the categories.

The next big thing to hit Nevada County is "The Vagina Monologues," which should be a lot of fun. I saw "The Vagina Monologues" many years ago in Reno and laughed incredibly hard, but also understood the importance of the issues that were being played out on stage.

It's a great play and I'm sure that this performance will be just as good, if not better, than the one I saw.

The performance is set to arrive at the Center for the Arts on Oct. 6 and is intended to help re-brand the former Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition for the community with its new name, "Community Beyond Violence."

