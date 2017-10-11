Sean Jordan: Fire and water

With the current evacuations going on in the community and our fellow servicemen and women battling the fires I wanted to take a moment and address something that has been burning in my mind.

As a ex fire dancer I know first hand the dangers of fire. And before you ask the question, the answer is yes, I have been burned.

Not badly, because I took the right precautions and I always had my safety gear, which is what brings me to my point — fire education.

Fire is no joke. It can save your life one day and take it the next.

You need three things to make fire — oxygen, friction (heat), and fuel. Without one of those ingredients you won't have fire.

As a fire dancer I took several fire safety courses and learned the "Do's and Don'ts" when playing with fire. I also had the benefit of an uncle who was a firefighter for over 30 years.

Had I not received that education or learned about defensible space I may have burned myself badly, a fellow performer, or even a venue, down to the ground.

I am thankful for all those men and women who risk their lives battling fire and dedicate their time to educating others about the importance of fire safety.

Now, with that said let's talk about the fun stuff in town.

Bringing the sweet sounds of Hawaii comes Makana, the new legend of slack key guitar. I had the privilege in talking to Makana and learned a lot about slack key guitar and the history behind it.

Makana was taught by the legend Sonny Chillingworth and he himself said this artform will live on through Makana.

Makana is set to play at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Center for the Arts.

There must be something in the air (not smoke) because Makana's friend who also plays slack key, Kaki King, will also be performing her stylings of this rare artform.

Kaki King has a different approach to the slack key guitar and is most notably known for her contribution on the soundtrack to the film "August Rush."

You can catch Kaki King at 7 p.m. today at the Miners Foundry.

Much like these two artists who balance playing bass, rhythm and melodies all on one instrument; we all balance things in life.

As with this fire there will be water.

Water in the form of community outreach and helping one another in this time of need. And hopefully since winter is, after all, just around the corner, maybe we could have some rain or snow, please?

