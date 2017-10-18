Sean Jordan: Fall is here!

Over the years I have experienced many seasons (as many of us do) in almost every part of the country, but I have to say fall in the Sierra is my favorite time of year.

Some who know me well would say, "What?! You don't like winter over fall? How could that be with you skiing background?"

Well the answer is simple.

I hate shoveling.

I spent over 20 years in the Tahoe area and every year (even in the light snowfall years) I had to shovel what seemed like insurmountable levels of snow.

Granted, it is an excellent workout, but that doesn't mean I have to like it.

Recommended Stories For You

I love fall because of the weather. Yes, the leaves are changing but I enjoy the transition into the cold.

Snow is great, don't get me wrong, I grew up in it and had many years of enjoyment that came from skiing and snowboarding.

But shoveling snow is the bane of my existence. If I was a super hero, shoveling would be my kryptonite. Which is why I live far enough away so I don't have to deal with shoveling (too much, anyway).

I know this is a little early to be talking about shoveling and snow, but with last year's crazy snow levels and all the natural disasters happening in recent months, I can't help but feel that a big winter is on the horizon as well.

Plus, I have definitely done some shoveling in October before so it's not too far-fetched.

Circling back to fall, this happens to also be my wife's favorite time of year too, mainly because of Halloween. She is a professional makeup artist and creature concept designer so every year we have handmade costumes that can be quite elaborate.

We have even won a few costume contents which makes it all the more worthwhile.

Speaking of costumes and things Halloween related, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is kicking off this week, with four screenings in three days starting at 8 p.m. Friday at The Nevada Theatre and continuing through the weekend (page 5).

The film will include a live performance from local actors performing scenes from the movie while they're happening on screen.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has definitely earned it's right to be called a classic as it is celebrating 42 years this October. If you haven't seen it live, it is even more outrageous than the film itself and creates an entirely unique experience.

Even now as I write this I have "Lets do the Time Warp again!" ringing through my head.

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.