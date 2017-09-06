Sean Jordan: Creativity warms the heart

Growing up, I was always drawn to art.

Whether it was film, music, or paintings, art always seemed to pull me in.

I remember often asking "Why?"

Why do we feel the need to communicate through art?

Why did this person use blue instead of yellow?

Why did they yell instead of whisper?

All these questions further the human experience, which is why I love art.

When we see great art it moves us. We laugh, we cry, we feel.

In my previous column I shared some my experiences with film and scratched the surface on what the Nevada City Film Festival (page 5) will be bringing to town.

This week, the festival has finally arrived and will be in full swing starting Thursday night. From kids to adults, there are activities and films to enjoy.

Kicking off some of the kids activities will be the Children's Program — "SHINE ON!" — at 1 p.m., Saturday, in the Osborn Woods Hall at the Miners Foundry. A collection of the best animated films from the Seattle Children's Film Festival 2017 ask the question: What makes you shine? The film takes families on adventures to discover new things about themselves, and embark on journeys near and far.

Music in the Mountains and InConcert Sierra have partnered with Nevada City Film Festival to bring in the premiere of "SCORE: A Film Music Documentary," at 7 p.m. Saturday, in the Nevada Theatre. This film brings elite composers together to give a privileged look inside creative secrecy and musical challenges of the international music genre: the film score.

Can you imagine "Star Wars" without the score from John Williams?

Me neither.

A huge part of what makes a movie iconic is the music score behind it. Music sets the tone, pun intended, for any great film.

Creativity isn't just about the arts either. It bleeds into all facets of life. Science, food, sports, even accounting takes some creative thought. And on the food front, we have quite a treat coming to town.

Alice Waters will be taking the Main Stage to talk about her memoir and her life called, "In Conversation with Alice Waters," 8 p.m. Friday (page 6-7) at the The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. A book signing and meet-and-greet will take place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Friday before she takes the stage.

With the festival on the rise and all the talent coming forth be sure to check the Prospector calendar for other events that might interest you.

Let your creative juices flow and experience everything you can!

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.