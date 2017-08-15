Sean Jordan: Cool weather brings us together

That cool fall breeze is approaching and it's bringing the smell of barbecue and the promise of more fun to be had.

Speaking of barbecue, the annual "Grills 'n' Grilles" event (pages 6-7) from United Way of Nevada County is right around the corner and I'm salivating just thinking about it. Nothing says summer like barbecue, classic cars, and disc golf. "Grills 'n' Grilles" will be held on Aug. 26 so we all have to wait just a little longer to satisfy the hunger.

The Center for the Arts offers a smorgasbord of talent this weekend with Pokey LaFarge and Ruston Kelly, Doyle Bramhall II, and regional rockers "Space Rabies" and "Beautiful Dudes."Bramhall will be taking Center Stage at the same time the Space Rabies and Beautiful Dudes take the Off Center stage crowd at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Bramhall has been around legends of rock 'n' roll and blues his entire life, playing with greats like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton and B.B. King. He will play songs from his new solo album "Rich Man."

If you're more in the mood for bluegrass then the Open Book will be the place for you. The Banner Mountain Boys and Brendan Phillips, son of Utah Phillips, will scratch that bluegrass itch. They can be seen from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Maybe you're not in the music mood. How about a mime show? Paul Emery Music and the Miners Foundry will present the San Francisco Mime Troupe in an outdoor twilight concert on Friday at the Miners Foundry.

"WALLS" (page 21) is a take on social issues about immigration. They mean "mime" in the ancient sense: to mimic. They talk, sing, and actually make a lot of noise.

If you're just in the mood to sit back and relax, "Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid" will be presented by the Nevada City Film Festival on Friday, on Robert Redford's 81st birthday. You can help celebrate in spirit wile enjoying this classic western.

Want to "get out of Dodge" for a day, then head to the Ridgestock Music & Sustainability Festival (pages 8-9), which features music acts, special guest speakers, food vendors and craft activities in a family-friendly environment.

Prospector Editor Sean Jordan can be reached at sjordan@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.