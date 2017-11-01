Script-to-screen winners from the Thru the Lens event at the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley

The Thru the Lens Red Carpet Gala, held at the Del Oro Theatre on Oct. 1, is now but a grand memory. This culmination of the Thru the Lens Script-to-Silver Screen Event was glitzy and glamorous: a night to remember for all participants.

The packed house was treated to six ten-minute films, all showcasing Nevada County's unique talent. At the end of the evening, awards were presented to winners in the following categories: Best Film (Issac Biggs, "A Defining Moment"); Best Director (Donna Cobb, "Pink Power"); Best Female Lead (Halli Ally Ellis-Edwards, "Legacy of Love"); Best Male Lead (Elliot Childs, "A Defining Moment"); Best Supporting Actress (Yvonne Grimm, "Lost and Found"); Best Supporting Actor (Brian Arnold, "The Ballad of Cheese Lewis"); and Best Screenplay (Anna Morton, "The Ballad of Cheese Lewis").

All films were judged by a panel of local industry professionals prior to the event.

After the screening, paper ballots were distributed, and the Del Oro audience voted for their favorite film. The "People's Choice" winner was "Legacy of Love," written and created by Karen Busse.

Thru the Lens 2017 was an artistic success, bringing together Nevada County's creative and technical community as they celebrated the art of filmmaking.

The 2018 competition is already in the works. The deadline for original 10-minute screenplays is April 2, 2018. There is also a "Five Minute Flick" category for middle school through high school. Stay tuned to our website for updated entry forms and contest rules.

Recommended Stories For You

Gratitude is extended to Thru the Lens sponsors Video Library, Arch's Automotive, and 151 Union Square, the official host of the Thru the Lens After Party. Proceeds from Thru the Lens will help fund workshops and classes held at our Digital Media Center in Nevada City.

If you missed the screening at The Del Oro Theatre, please refer to NCTV's channel guide for information on when the films will be aired. A DVD copy of the Thru the Lens films is also available to rent at Video Library.

The buzz generated by the Red Carpet Gala keeps growing. The New Mohawk Road studio is currently a beehive of activity, with workshops on studio basics, "Pitch Your Show" nights, "EditFests," and "mock" television show productions.

"Membership is growing and so is the excitement here at the Digital Media Center," said Station Manager Ramona Howard.

In addition to all the activities for new members, one day each month is allocated for local nonprofits, businesses, artists, and members of the community.

"These are used as part of our 'Getting to Know Your Community' project that we are filming," Howard said.

NCTV welcomes local programming and new members. Along with regular membership levels, an annual "Talent" membership, for performers and entertainers, is now available.

Public access programming is seen on Comcast Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16. County and city government meetings are found on Channels 17 (Comcast) and 18 (Suddenlink). Educational programming is on Comcast Channel 18. If you don't subscribe to cable, programming can be viewed at http://www.nevadacountytv.org. For additional questions about NCTV events or programming, email: stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org or call: 530-272-8862.