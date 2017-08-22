Sawyer Fredricks from NBC’s ‘The Voice’
August 22, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents: Sawyer Fredericks
WHEN: Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Center for the Arts
314 W Main Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $22 members, $25 general public
The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14
BriarPatch Co-op Community Market — 530-272-5333
Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
WEBPAGE: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/sawyer-fredericks/
http://www.sawyerfredericks.com/
Following up on his two sold out shows in 2016, winner of NBC's The Voice — Sawyer Fredricks — returns to The Center for the Arts for two nights on Thursday and Friday.
Eighteen year old singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family's farm in central New York State, is fast establishing himself as an authentic, original, Americana artist with an old soul. His deep, beyond-his-years lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances have attracted an ever growing number of devoted fans of all ages, selling out shows throughout the US.
As a folk/blues singer-songwriter, who cut his teeth at local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season eight of NBC's The Voice.
Fresh from that whirlwind, Sawyer went forward with the release of his major label debut, "A Good Storm," with Republic Records, an impressive blend of soulful folk, blues, and rock, entirely written or co-written by Sawyer. His 2016 "A Good Storm" Tour included 62 shows across the US. For 2017, Sawyer has once again gone independent, is busy crafting his sophomore offering, with full artistic freedom, and continuing to tour.
