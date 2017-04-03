Savannah Hanson: The problem with ‘I’ | TheUnion.com

"Why are you unhappy? Because 99.9 percent Of everything you think, And of everything you do, Is for yourself — And there isn't one."

— Wei Wu Wei (Terence James Stannous Grey)

This quote has stayed with me for several decades. While at first it may seem impenetrable, deep wisdom resides here.

Those reading these posts will know the word remembering plays a key role, the remembering of our true identity. Yet to achieve this lofty goal, a forgetting must occur, a dis-identification with a limited, controlled, contained sense of self. This self is the one we generally refer to me as "I" or "me." If you doubt how prevalent this sense of self is in your life, try going for an hour, a day, a week without using the word "I," "me," "mine." Most will find it impossible for more than a few minutes at best.

This can be a real eye opener to see how egocentric our lives are. And why not? We are conditioned from childhood to believe that life is tough, that we have to compete to succeed, that we have to work hard to survive. If we don't get our acts together, we can be certain nothing will unfold. The idea of letting go of control, of planning, of being at the center of all safety and security can feel ludicrous and childish. Yet there is a great freedom here. It is when we return to the spaciousness of our true identity as formless mystery that we feel like we have arrived back in a place that blazes in our hearts as home. It is hard to trust that it is a real place, accessible while still on earth. Yet this is the promise of this so-called New Age, a return to the inner spaciousness of Presence.

FINGER-POINTING

Sometimes people tell me they must read my posts repeatedly to understand them. It is impossible to articulate in words exactly how consciousness rests in the eternal, so words can only be fingers pointing to the moon, not the moon itself. This seeking for a sense of self beyond the "I" or "me" is certainly one of the more esoteric concepts to grasp. "A Course of Love" makes a stab at it in Book One, page 140: "Forget yourself and memory will return to you. Beyond your personal self and the identity you have given your personal self is your being." Again, on page 153, "This removal of the personal 'I' is the first step in returning you to a consciousness of unity … As odd and impersonal as it will seem at first, I assure you the feeling of impersonality will be replaced quickly with an intimacy with your surroundings that you have never felt before. This intimacy will allow you to see your 'self' as an integral part of all that exists within your world rather than as the small and insignificant personal self you generally accept as your 'self.' … You will find that you fulfill a grand purpose, and have a wonderful part to play in the grand design. You will not feel cheated by losing your separated self. You will feel free."

LETTING GO

We may indeed have to sit with these truths over and over to be able to grasp their significance and validity. Letting go of our first attachment is usually only realized when great suffering or loss arrives at our door, inviting us into a deeper view of any previous perception of reality.

When loss initially enters our lives, we generally cling more tightly until suffering offers us the opening to find another way. The first time we successfully let go of a deeply embedded attachment and taste the freedom on the other side, we may become hungry for more. Over time, we can witness our greatest losses become a vehicle offering us an inner freedom previously unimagined. Many great spiritual teachers were initiated into their wisdom and purpose through loss. It takes great understanding to see the gift embedded in the experience. Through reading of others' experiences of suffering and pain leading to great awareness and ultimately joy and love, we may be willing to begin the journey ourselves. Few enter this passage willingly, yet our times are asking more of us to cross this threshold. As more arrive on the other side with tales of wonder, grace and such joy, we too may find ourselves enticed to let go of a problematic sense of self only to arrive in the bliss of unity consciousness.

