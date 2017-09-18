Savannah Hanson: The longing for belonging

There is a deep hunger sweeping the planet. Ongoing events are waking us up to what really matters. We are hungry for justice, for equality, for fairness, for honor, for peace, for connection.

Perhaps the greatest hunger I witness and feel is for belonging.

Too many of us feel alone. In speaking with friends and hearing tales on Facebook, it seems the longing for belonging is one of the greatest drives we experience as human beings.

Relationships

I often hear people decry their sense of loneliness and isolation.

My direct experience, and those of many I have spoken with on the spiritual path, is that a period of solitude may be vital to have the time and attention to devote to accessing certain awarenesses and to pass through layers of trauma and pain body, through the unraveling of ego.

Recommended Stories For You

Yet ultimately it is relationships that add so much to the richness of life.

"A Course in Miracles," says we come closest to heaven in holy relationship and many people's direct experience validates that.

Research shows that many people do not have even have one trusted friend to confide in. Much more have only two friends.

Yet guess what turns out to be the greatest determinant of health?

The longest and most comprehensive study in history was done tracking a group of Harvard undergraduates for 75 years from 1938. One of the original recruits was future President John F. Kennedy.

A Harvard psychiatrist Dr. George Vaillant then wrote a book about it, describing the results.

He wrote what the two pillars of happiness are: "One is love. The other is finding a way of coping with life that does not push love away."

"Let me lay out 70 years of evidence that our relationships with other people matter, and matter more than anything else in the world," writes Valiant in a 2009 Positive Psychology News article.

"Happiness equals love — full stop," he said. It was discovered in the study that close relationships are the number one determent for health and are more important than either money or fame.

"The surprising finding is that our relationships and how happy we are in our relationships has a powerful influence on our health," said Robert Waldinger, director of the study, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

"It's not just the number of friends you have, and it's not whether or not you are in a committed relationship," said Waldinger. "It's the quality of your close relationships that matters."

Such relationships reduce emotional pain, helps the brain stay healthy and helps relax the nervous system.

This is despite the fact that until relatively recently, social scientists did not even find relationships and love worthy of study.

In his 1958 presidential address to the America Psychological Association, ethologist Harry Harlow said, "Psychologists not only show no interest in the origin and development of love and affection, but they seem to be unaware of its very existence."

Loneliness

Many factors in the western "civilized" world lead to loneliness. It is not uncommon to see people appear to value things over people. The desire to accumulate drives the GNP.

Capitalism is based on a system of personal gain. Technology brings us together on one level while separating us on another. We no longer live in community, needing others for survival.

Instead, money can be what we use to meet our needs, deliberately avoiding any dependency on others. Americans are known for their independence, yet at what price?

Tragedy often brings us together. Church mother Mary Curtis, 78, said in the Sept. 18 issue of "Time" magazine that after Harvey, people are supporting each other because they see the need.

Her church is helping with the cleanup. "I may not be able to do much manually, but we can encourage: 'You don't have to worry, because we're here for you,'" Curtis said.

Yet what can we do about loneliness on an everyday level?

First, as always, I recommend loving the part of oneself that feels lonely, isolated. Ask this part of self what it needs. Does it need our attention, compassion, kindness?

We can ask this part of ourselves that is lonely, "Darling, how can I support you? What do you need from me?"

We may find ways that solitude is a gift in our lives. What has shifted in our alone time, what insights have arisen?

I know I spent many years in solitude and it was vital to learning to love myself and to become more authentic. We can let our longing be fuel for growth. One of my favorite quotes (unknown source) is "The strength of the yearning does all the work."

We can dive into the longing, let it be an inferno that burns through our hearts.

We can say a giant "yes" to our desire to live in community, to be known and loved, to be supported as we love and support others.

We can envision a world that works for all and follow the guidance of our hearts to create such a world.

We can believe with a childlike innocence that such a world is not only possible but inevitable and take even tiny action steps toward that vision.

I was inspired to write this when two friends sent me a post within hours of each other. It showed me once again how deep this hunger is ravaging our planet. It touched me so I pass it on.

Toko-pa Turner asks us to be the longing, saying, "Just as grief shows us what we love most, we can follow our longing into the meaningful life we so crave."

If we feel lonely, we can reach out to another. Where we are desperate to be heard, we can listen to another. When we are sad, we can offer comfort to another.

My heart soars to imagine such a world. May we join together to find even more ways to strengthen our relationships and enrich and extend this extraordinary community we live in.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20 minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422, Cellular Release Practitioner at savannah@RaisedinLove.com or at 530-575-5052.