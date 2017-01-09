Savannah Hanson: New beginnings | TheUnion.com

Welcome to 2017, numerically a year of new beginnings. Astrologically, we are also up for some fiery energies that may help some of us get get free of the psychological and physiological muck we may have felt mired in for way too many years as we went through the intense transmutation of ego unraveling.

During the unraveling, we may feel as though we want to jump out of our skins to escape the awareness that we do not feel safe in our own bodies, to leave behind the profound agitation of an overactive nervous system. Yet to get free, we must allow ourselves to rest in whatever physical sensations arises in our bodies, bring as much loving kindness as we can to our own suffering and ultimately see the gifts of awakening contained in what seems to be blocking us from peace and joy.

In graduate school, we were trained to see the challenges as bestowed on us by what our teachers called the “stackers.” When we resist and refuse to learn to release the limitation, the trial is intended to have us recognize for our own freedom, the stackers stack on a few more chances to learn to be neutral to what is arising, to be willing to have compassion for ourselves. If we stay in balance, bring love to our own hearts, the stackers take away a few lessons. Once we master inner freedom and neutrality, we may get a few pop quizzes to be sure we have not slipped back into judgment and opposition. This is just one way to look at the journey of awakening.

During the period of the strongest ego unraveling, surviving it is often about all we can muster. Yet ultimately if we have the courage, commitment and tenacity to stick it, we begin to experience inner spaciousness, peace, lightness. We come to discover we are indeed masterpieces of creation. We may receive peeks of joy after what felt like a desert of sorrow. We begin to realize we are indeed co-creators of our reality and take up our magic wands of consciousness, interested in living out our dreams with joy.

The following tools may be helpful, especially for this stage of awareness. Please do not compare your timeline with another. If everyone went through this at the same time, the world would come to a screeching halt!

One tool is called a 32-day process, the time considered to be how long it takes to create a new habit. What do you want to focus on? It might be joy, abundance, peace. Mark out 32 squares on a piece of paper then focus daily on your desired intention with an action, a new way of doing a mundane task, a moment of synchronicity, anything that places your awareness on that desired quality. Do this for 32 days in a row marking a square daily after completion; if you miss a day, start over!

Another tool is to write the words “I AM” in the middle of a paper and then write phrases you wish to create or enhance in your life using vibrant actions words focusing on what you want, not stating what you don’t want. For example, not I quit smoking rather I am enjoying heathy, deep breaths of air knowing my lungs expand in perfect health. Or I am delighting in harmonious intimacy with friends and family, I am thrilled to be exercising rigorously three times a week, I am delighting in eating nutritionally balanced meals, I am thrilled with my loving relationship, I am exuberantly celebrating my ideal new job. Then choose some action steps to do daily or weekly to anchor your intention.

Finally you can write an end state scenario for one or more areas of your life using action words to vibrantly describe in present time how you want your life to be. Write it as though it is your experience in the now, using descriptive, alive, empowering words, all stated in a positive way to detail the experience you want to have. This is beginning to rewire the brain circuity for your new vision.

These times can be very intense physically and/ or emotionally so get support if you need it. By using tools such as those described — and by getting the support you need — you can become ready to leave behind the old of 2016 and let 2017 be a year of truly new beginnings.

Savannah Hanson offers cellular memory integration work to help release toxic emotions and beliefs, rewire neural pathways and calm the overactive nervous system. For more information or to schedule a complimentary 20 minute consultation, contact Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at (530) 575-5052 or savannah@raisedinlove.com aisedinLove.com