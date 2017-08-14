Savannah Hanson: Healing trauma with love

We are a traumatized species living on a traumatized planet.

We are going through a period of rapid change where structures that appeared to support us are crumbling before our very eyes. Yet we continue to blame and shame ourselves or others for not being able to function well or adjust to this crazy planet.

Despite unbreathable air, undrinkable water, torture, starvation all being part of our daily world view, the tragedy is so many continue to hate themselves and see themselves as the cause of their own pain.

For eons we have looked externally for validation and approval, for safety. These times force us to finally look within for answers.

I traveled around the world twice, partially as a voyage of self discovery. Perhaps this is what it took for me to realize there was only one place I had failed to truly look, inside myself. There I found the peace I had so long sought, ultimately healing my life long, debilitating anxiety.

Given the level of planetary trauma, it is no wonder so many choose to shut down, to cut off through addiction to drugs, alcohol, sex, shopping, work or technology. We want to shut down our vulnerability. The Latin root of the word vulnerability is to wound. So we hope to escape our wounding by shutting down.

Recommended Stories For You

If only it would work.

Yet we are then also shutting down to our very lives and we lose our sense of meaning and purpose, of joy. Meditation teacher Tara Brach calls it the trance of unworthiness. We think it is our very being that is at fault.

Addiction expert Dr. Gabor Mate, MD says it is the fear of life as they have experienced it that underlies his patients continued drug use.

Research shows that most hard core addicts come from abusive homes. Mate says in his book "In the Realm of the Hungry Ghosts" that the addiction is an attempt to escape distress. The brain reacts to physical and emotional pain as though they are the same.

Mate writes, "The very same brain centers that interpret and "feel" physical pain become activated during the experience of emotional rejection: on brain scans they "light up" in response to social ostracism just as they would when triggered by physically harmful stimuli. When people speak of feeling "hurt" or of having emotional "pain," they are not being abstract or poetic but scientifically quite precise."

While teaching mindfulness at our local jail, I hear horrific stories of abuse and neglect. One young man was given heroin at age 11. Yet we lock people up even though the countries that have decriminalized drugs have found a drop in overdoses, usage and arrest (https://www.inspiremalibu.com/blog/drug-addiction/10-countries-that-ended-their-war-on-drugs/).

Although often less extreme, I hear sad, even tragic stories of primarily emotional abuse from students and clients. Even though so many have done the difficult work of forgiving their caretakers, recognizing it is just the chain of pain, they are often still left reeling.

This may appear as a tragic picture. Yet, for me, our times offer immense hope.

I have the privilege to also be the witness to those who have taken the often arduous path to inner freedom and abiding peace. It involves passing though what "A Course in Miracles" calls the ring of fear. The heightened frequencies of our times make transformation more accessible and rapid than ever, albeit also more necessary.

I was heartened by a recent letter from a reader who had suffered extreme abuse and neglect. Through grace and courage, she was able to face and move through her trauma to emerge free on the other side. Through years of work, diving into her somatic, embodied experience she broke free of decades of excruciating pain.

The wise practitioner she was working with realized she needed to be held in the maternal love that had been so lacking in childhood. Through calling again and again upon her faith and belief in something beyond this physical reality, she discovered inner peace.

So many are making this break for freedom.

My tale is one of confidence and trust that it is time for us as a planet to learn to love ourselves with all our wounds and trauma, to say yes to our own experience, to know at a cellular level we are supported.

Psychologist Carl Rogers calls it unconditional positive regard, the stuff of which is so healing and can turn the tide when offered by another. It is essential for healthy development yet so often sadly lacking, unaccessible to damaged parents and caretakers. So we must learn to offer it to ourselves.

Spiritual teacher Matt Kahn suggests saying "I love you" to ourselves five minutes a day. While at first it is likely to feel foreign, uncomfortable, even upsetting, ultimately our brains will move the statement from unfamiliar and unconscious to known, accepted and felt.

As we heal and whole ourselves, we mark the trail, making it that much easier for others. Compassion and service are often the natural results for those who rediscover wholeness. People who are whole raise healthy children and the entire cycle of abuse begins to reverse itself.

It is said all doubt is self doubt and my life experiences proves this to be true. May these words ignite a deep recognition and certainty of our magnificence, long buried under trauma. There is no discounting the impact of such wounding and the courage it takes to integrate such pain, suffering and grief. I bow to those of you have made this choice for peace.

My intent is to assure you it is NOT your fault and there is a way out.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422, Cellular Release Practitioner at 530-575-5052 or savannah@RaisedinLove.com