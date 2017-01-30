Savannah Hanson: Down the rabbit hole | TheUnion.com

Most of us are emotionally illiterate, unable to read our own emotions, to actually KNOW what we are feeling.

Even if we know what we are feeling, we may feel clueless about what to do with challenging emotions. Suppressing or trying to ignore them just does not work, neither does expressing them to another. While that may feel good in the moment, it does not actually bring us true relief.

Few of us have the awareness more “primitive” cultures took for granted, the ability to move the energy of our emotions through chanting, dancing, drumming. Emotions are meant to be energy in motion yet too often they are stuffed down in the dungeon, locked away and hopefully forgotten.

Stuffed emotions do not go away. Rather they fester, creating blockages in our energy field, in our life force, dampening our immune system.

“When we catch ourselves thinking a dark thought or acting out in a behavior that we feel is unacceptable, we run, just like a groundhog, back into our hole and hide, hoping, praying, it will disappear before we venture out again,” writes Deepak Chopra in “The Shadow Effect.” “Why …? Because we are afraid that no matter how hard we try, we will never be able to escape from this part of ourselves. And although ignoring or repressing our dark side is the norm, the sobering truth is that running from the shadow only intensifies its power. Denying it only leads to more pain, suffering, regret, and resignation.

“If we fail to take responsibility and extract the wisdom that has been hidden beneath the surface of our conscious minds, the shadow will take charge, and instead of us being able to have control over it, the shadow winds up having control over us, triggering the shadow effect,” Chopra says.

I was recently speaking with a prospective client who told me she keeps falling down the rabbit hole and does her best to run from the hole. She was stunned when I told her this choice kept her stuck to her own suffering. It is by being willing to face and feel whatever we have buried that we gain both emotional and physical health.

One contributing factor to this epidemic may be a misuse of the law of attraction. I have seen too many students bludgeon themselves with shame and blame, believing it is them and their pesky thoughts and difficult emotions that are the problem, while remembering their own inherent divinity is not even in the equation.

The more they try NOT to have any “negative” experiences by self monitoring their thoughts and feelings with a whip, the more their self-judgment entraps them in greater suffering.

Carl Jung said: “One does not become enlightened by imaging figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.”

We do this by turning into the shadow, towards the fear, into our depression or anxiety. This often immediately brings a sense of ease. We love what is by allowing ourselves to feel what we feel. This simple act frees us of emotional debris and integrates the old conditioning stored in cellular memory from past unfelt trauma. Simple, not easy.

When asked how they feel, many people will say “I think” or share a thought like ”I feel I don’t want to do that.” The simple act of knowing what sensations are arising in the body in response to whatever is happening may feel out of reach yet leads to freedom. Sadness is accompanied by physical sensations, perhaps a tightening of the heart, a chocking in the throat, anger may invoke a burning sensation, a sense the head has explosive energy. Felt emotions are not stored. Allowing current suffering to lead us back through the vehicle of the body to the origins of the wound or trauma releases old, unhealed distress.

Fear is not overcome by denying it but by facing it. Often when people are afraid to acknowledge their own feelings and become aware of body responses, they become ungrounded. It is important to take time to ground through time in nature, slowing down, walking barefoot on earth, sitting in silence, taking deep slow breaths. We may need support initially in gathering the courage to feel safe enough to take this radical step to freedom. The chaos of the external world makes it increasingly urgent we take dominion of our inner word and one of the most significant choices we can make is to be willing to feel what arises in the body, loving and integrating the shadow.

