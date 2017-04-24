Satsang gatherings held in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Swami Atmananda from Rishikesh, India will offer three satsang gatherings in Nevada City from 7 to 9 pm. May 5, May 7 and May 8.

The May 5 event will be hosted at the California College of Ayurveda in the Lotus Room, 700 Zion St.

On May 7 and May 8, the gatherings will be held at Inner Path, 200 Commercial St. There is a suggested donation for each night of $15.

Swami Atmananda Udasin was born and raised in Europe and meditated in silence for four years in the Holy Land. He went to India, where he met his spiritual master and has lived there for over 20 years.

He will offer an in-depth look at the theme of Spiritual Awakening and Consciousness, in the tradition of Advaita.

Swami Atmananda has visited Nevada County the last two years, where many enjoyed sitting with him. Many lively discussions ensued into the evening.

The format for the gatherings will be Swami Atmananda to talk for 30-45 minutes and then he will ask for questions.

All interested are welcome. For information, contact Indra Rinzler, 530-273-0144 or email indrarr@hotmail.com.