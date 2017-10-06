Sarah Jarosz with an original album

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

WHAT: An Evening with Sarah Jarosz

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

2017 double Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz returns to The Center for the Arts for a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

With her fourth album, "Undercurrent," Jarosz makes a studied departure from her previous records, shifting the emphasis from her skills as a multi-instrumentalist to her songwriting and vocal performance.

"Undercurrent" accentuates the growth and maturity that Jarosz, now 25, has achieved since graduating from New England Conservatory and moving to New York City.

The change in approach garnered Jarosz two Grammy Awards in 2017 — Best Folk Album for "Undercurrent" and Best American Roots Performance for "House Of Mercy."

"Undercurrent" also picked up the award for 2017 Album of the Year from Folk Alliance International.

On "Undercurrent," Jarosz delivers a set of all-original songs, centered around four solo pieces that set the tone of the record.

Recommended Stories For You

The Wall Street Journal notes "This economical approach brings the listener closer to Ms. Jarosz than on any of her previous recordings, and it suits the lyrical theme of passion that, mostly, is forbidden and unrequited."

The Austin Chronicle's Jim Caligiuri declared, "For Austinites who've followed her since her early teens, the fact that Wimberley native Sarah Jarosz blossomed into one of the most stirring musicians of her generation comes as absolutely no surprise," while NPR's Katie Presley made note of Jarosz's newfound maturity, praising her "uncharacteristically (and deliciously) unyielding" vocal carriage.

Jarosz ended 2016 and began 2017 building on her previous successes in the UK and Ireland, including sold out shows at Union Chapel in London and City Halls in Glasgow.

She also continues to make frequent appearances on the new Chris Thile-hosted A Prairie Home Companion.

Joining Sarah will be Jeff Picker on bass and Anthony da Costa on guitars and vocals.