‘Salutations’ and ‘Ruminations’

Conor Oberst has partnered with Plus1so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to support Planned Parenthood and their work delivering vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people in the US and worldwide.

Lauded singer-songwriter Conor Oberst defined much of the indie rock music scene of the 1990s and early 2000s with his confessional lyrics, acoustic guitar, and unique vocals.

He was just thirteen years old when he joined his first band and has been releasing music since 1993.

Over the next two plus decades, he's released cassette-only recordings, split 7-inches, and a dozen albums of uncommon insight, detail, and political awareness with his band Bright Eyes, under his own name, as a member of Desaparecidos, as leader of The Mystic Valley Band, and with the Monsters of Folk super group.

On Tuesday, at the Miners Foundry, Oberst, accompanied by a full band, will perform songs off of his latest album "Salutations" (Nonesuch).

"Salutations" picks up where Oberst's 2016 album "Ruminations" left off.

Recorded hastily during a winter's storm after Oberst had suffered a health scare, "Ruminations" in its solo acoustic form is raw and unadorned.

"Salutations" revisits the same ten songs plus adds seven more, with fuller arrangements performed by special guests such as the Felice Brothers, Jim James, M. Ward, and Gillian Welch, among others. These new recordings give the songs new life and perspective.

NPR hailed the album as one of "Oberst's most personal and reflective."

"I have always believed there's salvation through music and love. At least for me. It's gotten me through the worst of things. But I want it to be that way for the people who listen to it, too," said Oberst.

"I feel I always make an attempt, even when writing what is a pretty depressing number, to sew some silver lining into it," he said. "I think the secret to happiness is making yourself believe that happiness is possible.

"The first step in overcoming anything is to believe that you can do it. So in my songs there's always a point where something pulls you out of the hole you're in."

Joining Oberst is special guest Tim Kasher, the former front man for Cursive and The Good Life.

Oberst and Kasher both grew up in the Omaha, NE and were onetime label mates on Saddle Creek Records.

Kasher recently released his third solo album "No Resolution," a cinematic creation that feels more like a suite of movements than a standard pop album.

Each of the fifteen songs will make their way into Kasher's debut film, which he wrote and directed, and will be released later in the year.

Both tell the story of an engaged couple on the verge of collapse and touches on themes of "restlessness of adulthood and smothering external pressures; relationships in various states of transition and the walls built within them; distrust, indecision, and despair."

"I've been collecting songs for this record on and off for the last four years, so I'm ecstatic to finally see this being released," Kasher said. "Attempting to represent these songs live is a challenge I'm looking forward to; we have a wee string section of cello and violin to cover a lot of ground, as well as a couple multi-instrumentalists to fill in the gaps."