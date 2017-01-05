Sabbath dinner schedule announced at Jewish center | TheUnion.com

Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center has released its new 2017 Family Shabbat Potluck Dinner schedule for winter and spring.

The Family Shabbat Potluck Dinner services will be held on the first Friday of the month beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a potluck at 6:30 p.m. and a regular Shabbat (Sabbath) service at 7:30 p.m. led by Rabbi David Azen.

The service will be family-oriented, tailored to children and parents.

Potlucks are kosher-style, meaning there is no mix of milk and meat and there will be no pork or shellfish. Attendees should bring a meat-free dish, salad or dessert to share.

The dates for the upcoming Family Shabbat Potlucks are tonight, Feb. 3, March 3 (Purim), April 7 and May 5.

All NCJCC Shabbat services are held at 506 Walsh St. in Grass Valley.

The schedule is as follows and is subject to change:

First Friday of the month: Rabbi Azen leads Family Service at 6 p.m., followed by a Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m., and regular evening Shabbat service at 7:30 p.m.

Second Friday of the month: Lay Service at 7:30 p.m.

Third Friday of the month: Rabbi Azen leads services at 7:30 p.m.

Fourth Friday of the month: Lay service at 7:30 p.m.

Fifth Friday: (when occurs) Movie night at 7:30 p.m.

For further information, please visit the website at http://www.ncjcc.org or email ncjcctr@gmail.com or call (530) 477-0922