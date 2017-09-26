Ronnie Paul: Last of summer’s bounty

My river swims are over, blackberry season's done and I pulled our cucumber plants yesterday. And unlike the past, when school started after Labor Day, our local school buses began rolling weeks ago. It feels like I've ridden a zipline over July and August.

September holds many passages. If you're originally an East Coaster, you'll recall that after Labor Day, fashionistas demanded that you pack away white shoes, belts and purses until Memorial Day.

My well-dressed Hungarian mother strictly adhered to that fashion rule. She also held fast to the September ritual of unzipping the mothball-filled garment bags and removing our winter clothes.

Added to my dread of the seemingly interminable school year ahead, I also simmered about being the only kid at Highview School who reeked of camphor in cold weather.

Fortunately, my wardrobe always aired out in time, so unlike my inexhaustible concerns about my buck teeth and curly hair, my camphor anxiety was assuaged.

And although I was positive that no other moms shared this wardrobe practice, I never noticed moths hovering over other kids' heads.

Recommended Stories For You

True to my East Coast roots, I still salt away my white accessories after Labor Day.

My California-bred ease, however, allows my summer clothes to freely associate in drawers with those of other seasons.

One thing I never shelve is my passion for cooking. Here are a few recipes that celebrate the last of summer's bounty.

Watermelon-Cucumber Salad

Refreshes 4 diners

I always aim to use the freshest of ingredients.

1 cup watermelon pieces (add glamour by using a melon baller)

1 cup peeled and seeded cucumber, sliced into thin half-moons

2 tablespoons chopped fresh garden basil

1 tablespoon minced scallion

2 ounces Feta, cubed

Dressing

Whisk well:

1 tablespoon white Balsamic vinegar

1½ teaspoons olive oil

For a truly refreshing salad, chill all the ingredients in the serving bowl. Just before serving, toss with the dressing.

A-to-Z Salad

Serves 4-6

When you move aside the leaves, maybe you'll find that one last hidden zucchini.

4 ounces of arugula

1 medium zucchini (yellow looks artistic)

½ cup radishes sliced in half moons

½ cup fresh blueberries

2 generous tablespoons of dried cranberries

2 ounces of Feta, cut in small cubes

¼ cup toasted walnuts

Dressing

Whisk together:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon water

2 teaspoons white sugar

Salt and pepper

Cut the zucchini in long strips with a broad-edge vegetable peeler.

Combine the ingredients, toss with the dressing, and serve.

Ensalada de Papas

4-6 servings

Here's one more potato salad to help use up the last of the season's cherry tomatoes.

1 pound potatoes, cubed and boiled until tender

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

½ cup chopped red onion

½ cup kidney beans (if canned, rinse in cold water and drain well)

½ cup halved black olives

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper

Dressing

Whisk together:

6 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons lemon juice

4-6 tablespoons salsa (I used a mild bottled salsa, but hotheads may go for something wilder)

Toss everything together and bid summer good-bye.

Ronnie Paul is a Nevada County freelance writer.