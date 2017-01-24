Ronnie Paul: Birthdays, bucket lists — and recipes | TheUnion.com

My first thoughts about my January birthday felt somber. I acknowledged my sags and wrinkles, but didn’t actually anticipate that my thighs would come to look like the pleated skirts I wore in high school.

As I blew out the way-too-many candles on my new year, I mused about making a bucket list.

Some of my friends have celebrated birthdays rafting the Amazon and parachuting from planes, but those risks are far beyond my chicken-hearted capabilities. My adventures would more likely be substituting half-and-half for the 2 percent milk I use daily in my coffee or not flossing my teeth one day.

But after carefully considering what would constitute a genuinely exciting activity, I arrived at my one-item bucket list and actually accomplished it.

My husband Jeff and I went to the Coast for a 10-day fast from all electronics: no news, phones, e-mails, television or movies. I admit I texted my kids once — but only to rave about the elegant environmental beauty and learn if any dramas occurred since we left home.

We hiked, played Scrabble and daydreamed. As time slowed, our happiness abounded. It was too bad my idyllic retreat didn’t halt the graying of my hair and spreading of my waistline, but the prevailing peace was worth more than any physical attribute.

The e-fast, however, didn’t include abstaining from food.

Here are a few recipes created during my bucket list adventure:

Shrimp and Pasta

Serves 4-6

Please add this to your culinary bucket list.

12 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 pound medium shelled shrimp

8 ounces pasta (I use rice pasta)

8 ounces frozen peas

3 scallions, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Dressing:

3 tablespoons tamari

1½ tablespoons orange juice

1½ tablespoons rice vinegar

1½ tablespoons honey

1½ teaspoons sesame oil

1/8 teaspoon powdered ginger

Whisk together the dressing ingredients.

Sauté the mushrooms for 10 minutes in 2 tablespoons of the dressing.

Add the shrimp and 1 more tablespoon dressing and sauté until the shrimp turn pink.

While you sauté the mushrooms and shrimp, bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the pasta until just tender.

Toss the pasta with the shrimp/mushroom sauté and its liquid, add the remaining ingredients, and serve.

Gremolata Green Beans

Serves 4-6

Here’s my green version of a quick and elegant side dish.

1 pound green beans

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons minced parsley

½ teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon capers

1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

1 garlic clove, pressed

Salt and pepper

Trim the green bean ends, drop them in salted water, and boil for three minutes until just tender.

Mix the green beans with the remaining ingredients and serve hot.

Gremolata Potatoes

Serves 6

This slightly tweaked version makes a substantial meal.

1½ pounds potatoes (I used fingerlings)

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 generous tablespoons minced parsley

1 tablespoon grated lemon rind

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon capers

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

Cut the potatoes in bite-size pieces and boil until tender.

Mix the potatoes with the remaining ingredients and serve immediately.

Ronnie Paul is a Nevada County freelance writer.