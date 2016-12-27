Ronnie Paul: A cure for ‘Hurry Disease?’ | TheUnion.com

As I ate lunch with a French friend last week, I checked my watch.

“Gotta go,” I said, gobbling my Cobb salad. “I have to pick up my granddaughter from school and take her to an orthodontist appointment before dropping her at basketball practice.” I didn’t mention my hair appointment during the soccer game that followed basketball.

My friend languidly sipped her espresso.

“In France, we say you Americans have Hurry Disease.”

It dawned on me that I consider looking busy de rigueur, and worse, lying on the couch reading a mystery in the afternoon practically treasonous.

When I couple my on-the-go tendency with December’s holiday frenzy, I lack even the time to fantasize about chilling out.

As usual, I approach the New Year with pledges of eating less chocolate chip cookies and doing more push-ups. But this year, I also daydream about sitting on the sidelines.

For example, I consider throwing away my engagement calendar, and I’d love to cover our clocks with black cloth. I sigh at the delicious thought of spending days in my PJs; living without news, email and phones sounds divine. I know these seem like the fantasies of an undependable citizen, but I have high hopes I’d start behaving from a slower, more peaceful place.

At any rate, this imagined idleness would never detract me from playing in the kitchen. Please savor these recipes over an unhurried, joyful holiday meal.

Holiday Spinach Salad

Serves 4-6

This is a quickie creation that will leave you extra chill-out time.

5 ounces baby spinach leaves (I’m practicing slowness, but even I don’t count each leaf I put in the bowl!)

½ cup toasted walnut pieces

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

1 large pear, peeled and cut in small pieces

¼ cup dried cranberries

Dressing

Whisk togther:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

To plump up the cranberries, soak them in the dressing while you make the salad.

Toss everything together, murmur a leisurely “voila!”, and serve.

Curried Garbanzo Rice

Serves 6-8

Add a little spice to your usual ho-hum rice dish. This takes a little longer to make, so practice patience and whistle a happy tune.

1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans, rinsed well (Bid au revoir to the foam that washes away.)

1 cup raw basmati rice

2 cups water

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ cup frozen peas

½ cup raisins

Salt and pepper

Dressing

Whisk together:

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons mango chutney

1 tablespoon plain Greek (thick) yogurt

The day before you serve this, soak the garbanzos in the dressing and chill in the refrigerator overnight. The beans will soak up the marinade and add extra yum to the dish.

Melt the butter with the curry powder and turmeric.

Put the basmati in the water with the butter and spices, stir well, bring to a boil then cover and simmer until done. Fluff up the rice and let cool.

Finally, combine all the ingredients and serve at room temperature.

