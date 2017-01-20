Ron Cherry: Xtreme Off-Roading with a Rock Crawler | TheUnion.com

Off-roading has become popular with many people. They take their Jeep, Explorer or Suburban and drive down rutted, rocky trails, maybe looking for ghost towns secluded miles away from civilization. But comparing that to what Doug McBurnie does on his trips is like comparing a tandem parachute jump from 8,000 feet to a 35,000 foot H.A.L.O. (High Altitude, Low Open) jump with an oxygen tank. One is skydiving while the other is Xtreme skydiving.

For Doug, it all started about 35 years ago.

“A friend of mine had an old ex-military Jeep,” Doug recalled, “and I liked it.” So he bought a ‘74 CJ5 and took it off road. “I started with the Rubicon and Fordyce Creek trail here in California,” he said. “Back then, if you could do them, you felt you could do anything. Now, it’s like driving on a highway for me. Still, they’re fun to camp along and see beautiful country.” He had four or five more Jeeps, ending with a YJ, or Wrangler. That one, Doug modified heavily, including narrowing the frame and boat-tailing the rear for better off-road handling in tight situations around rocks. “I would go almost everywhere in it that I take my rock crawler now, but it was a lot more white-knuckled,” Doug said, then paused for a moment. “And a lot cheaper. We thought 31” tires were big, now we run 42” ones. But tires cost $35 then and now we pay over $800, and they last a season. It’s gone from, ‘This is a lot of fun,’ to ‘Holy mackerel, this is expensive.’” But, like with so many passions, once you start, it’s hard to stop.

In September of 2014, Doug started to build his first custom-built rock crawler. He finished it in February of 2015. “Only a few months,” he noted, “but very difficult months.” First he bought the tubes for the frame and the design for the crawler from Red Dot Engineering in Moab, Utah. As far as he knows, that was the only time they ever have done that. “They sell completed crawlers like mine for about $160,000,” he said. “But they don’t use junk yard engines, like mine has.” Calling his engine a “junk yard engine” is a little misleading. It’s a powerful LS1 from a 2004 GTO with only 40,000 miles on it. A company in Gilroy had checked out and changed the wiring to run in a vehicle like Doug’s. Behind the engine he mounted a Turbo 400 auto trans with a manual shift kit hooked to an Atlas transfer case. Using 10” center sections from Gearworks, Doug had 40-spline axle shafts turned out of single blocks of chrome-moly steel that were heat treated for strength. “There was a 55 gallon drum of waste when it was done,” he said. The U-joints by CTM have bushings rather than bearings for strength, but need more maintenance. “You have to grease them every couple of days,” Doug said. All the steering knuckles, brackets, brake rotors and bearings (“Everything that gets put on the end of an axle”) were fabricated out of chrome-moly steel by Spidertrax.

Nitrogen air shocks dampen the ride. The main point is that everything was done with the best materials by the best engineering company to make the best rock crawler.

While some street rodders might build what is termed a trailer queen, a car that gets hauled to shows to win trophies but is never driven on the road, rock crawlers are only built for one purpose: to go where no reasonable person would go. And that’s exactly what Doug does. Although he has to trailer it to the run location because it’s not street legal in some states and is geared so low that in low gear and low range it redlines at about 5 m.p.h., that’s the last pampering his rock crawler gets.

In March of 2015, Doug joined Kevin Carroll, who had another Red Dot Engineering crawler, and eight other crawlers for a run through Black Ridge near Moab, Utah. Crawl magazine, devoted to such wild vehicles, wrote an article about the Red Dot Engineering crawlers there entitled, “Is This the Best Rock Crawler Ever Built?” Of the ten at the event, the three Red Dot crawlers made it out in two hours. None of the others did. The question was answered.

The crawler’s last trip was from the Black Hills of South Dakota, through Colorado and Utah, and finally ending at Table Mesa, Arizona. Although eight crawlers were a part of the trip, only four made it the whole way. “These were extreme, extreme trails,” Doug said. The only time he had to “turn a wrench” was to replace one brake line and he only used his winch twice in the whole trip. He filled the front tires with water for traction and control. “We went down rock faces you couldn’t walk down without immediately falling to the bottom. I put it in front-wheel drive only, in second gear with the brakes on,” Doug said. “When you get to the bottom, you hit the gas so the rear end doesn’t go over the top of you.” Wife Maureen rides with him on these trips, but there have been a few times when she’s said, “I’ll think I’ll walk this one.” Those were times like going up the face of a cliff. “That’s when the front wheels are dancing and the crawler starts leaning backwards. If you don’t get a good launch, you have to go in reverse to keep from going over backwards,” Doug said. He paused a moment, perhaps reflecting on what he had said before continuing. “Those are ones I don’t like to take at my age.” But he didn’t say he would never do it again.

When you’re into Xtreme sports like Doug’s rock crawling, you need to be pragmatic. And Doug is.

“I’ve written in my will who gets my crawler when I die,” he said. That assumes the crawler outlives him.

Ron Cherry’s four books, including the Morg Mahoney detective series, are available on Kindle and in print copy at Amazon. His next book, a mystery that takes place in a small town in the Sierra Foothills, will be out soon. Check out his website at http://www.rlcherry.com.