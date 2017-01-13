Ron Cherry: Permanent passion for Ponchos | TheUnion.com

For those not familiar with the term, a Poncho is how an old-school Pontiac enthusiast refers to his car. And Bob Olden is definitely a long-term lover of Ponchos.

“I felt they were a little better put together than Chevies,” he said. “They’re also a rarer car.”

His dad owned them when he was a kid. His first car was a 1939 Pontiac 2-door sedan. Since then, he has owned many others.

“I had a whole stable of Pontiacs through the years,” Bob said. Among them, were a ‘56 two-door sedan (his second car), a ‘67 Catalina and even a legendary ‘69 GTO’s The Judge that got its name from the “Here come da judge” line used on TV’s popular Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In of that era. His came with the optional Ram Air IV 400 CID engine that was underrated by Pontiac at 370 HP.

“It was a dealer promo for drag racing with only 2,000 miles on it,” Bob said, “and was a 12-second car (1/4 mile elapsed time). In the two years I had it, I never got beat on the street.”

During those years, Bob acquired much experience working on Pontiacs, typically resulting in skinned knuckles at times.

“I increased my vocabulary wrenching on cars,” he said with a chuckle. He gained enough experience to pit crew when he was in college for a team running a ‘62 Pontiac in Late Model Stocks around SoCal in the ‘60s.

“It was when 421’s (Pontiac Super Duty 421 CID engines) were dominating NASCAR,” he said. That mechanical skill served him well when he bought a ‘70 Pontiac LeMans Sport convertible for his wife in 2005.

At the time, Bob owned a 2002 Pontiac Trans Am Collector Edition, his “toy.” He took the T/A to shows, where it was often a trophy winner. He wanted another car for wife Linda to drive to the shows, another Pontiac, of course. He wanted the car ready to go, something to hop in and drive without doing any work. After some searching, he found one on the internet, located in SoCal. It was a ‘70 Pontiac LeMans Sport convertible. The owner had done a frame-on restoration 10 years previously, including paint and upholstery, adding chrome spoke wheels. It was running a 350 CID engine with a Turbo 350 auto trans with power steering and brakes.

“It had a few chips and nicks in the paint, but looked pretty good,” Bob said. For sounds, it had a Panasonic AM/FM/CD with boom-box speakers hidden in the trunk. A deal was made and Bob went to pick up the Pontiac. The day he did, he found that the owner had blown the trans before he got there. So Bob made a new deal, including the condition that the owner trailer it up to Bob’s house.

Once there, Bob set to work.

“I didn’t want a project,” he remembered. “For not being a project, I still spent a whole spring working on it.”

First he pulled the engine while replacing the trans and dropped in a rebuilt 400 CID. It had Ram Air III high performance heads, a hot cam, an Edelbrock RPM intake, Edelbrock carb and headers. He kept the stock ignition, but said, “I’ll probably put in a breakerless system the first time I have to change the points.” While he was at it, Bob installed tubular upper and lower A-arms with coil-over-shock suspension and a tight-ratio steering box. He did the work himself.

Due to having some damage happen to the hood, he had the front clip repainted, but left the rest of the car’s paint and all the interior as they were.

Once the LeMans was finished, it didn’t get much use. Although Linda drove it some, she wasn’t that much of a “car person” to drive it a lot.

“We found that, with owning two Pontiacs, one didn’t get driven much. The 2002 got a lot of use, but the ‘70 sat in the garage,” Bob said. “So we decided to sell the 2002.” Since then, Bob and Linda have gotten a lot of use out of their Poncho. They’ve taken it to shows in Northern and Central California, but also on fun drives.

“About every weekend, it goes somewhere,” he said. “If we get a sunny day on weekends, it goes out, even in winter.”

And that’s what owning a Poncho all about.

Ron Cherry’s four books, including the Morg Mahoney detective series, are available on Kindle and in print copy at Amazon. His next book, a mystery that takes place in a small town in the Sierra Foothills, will be out soon. Check out his website at http://www.rlcherry.com.