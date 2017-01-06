Ron Cherry: Around the world in a Model A — Part 3 | TheUnion.com

Anyone driving through the Middle East from Turkey to Egypt in 50-year-old cars in this day would be thought insane. While it was a lot safer in 1982, there was still a lot of risk for the intrepid eight in their four Model A’s who made the trip. Bruce Davis and his late wife, Diane, drove one of the four cars, a slightly modified ‘31 Model A convertible sedan, and Diane wrote their tale in her out-of-print book, Passports to Adventure.

Bruce said, “While we were traveling, she was not only the navigator, but kept a record in shorthand in a spiral-bound notebook. Each night she would read them into a mini-recorder and add other memories. They sat in a box until the 1990’s when I asked her, ‘Are you ever going to write that book?’ She said, ‘Yeah, I guess I will.’ I’m glad she did.”

Their passage from Europe to the Middle East was a ferry to Turkey. It was uneventful and a customs official said, “Welcome to Turkey,” as they were passed through. Turkey’s government was far more pro-Western then, so it might not be so easy today. Aside from biting insects, there were no real hiccups as they drove along the coastal road. In Antalya, they encountered some Russian engineers who took an interest in their cars. Diane wrote, “They asked us why our government had sent us and although we repeatedly told them we were traveling on our own, I know they didn’t believe us.” Such freedom of travel was not known in the Soviet Union.

Next country on the trip was Syria. While going into Syria is not advised now, in 1982 it was possible. Hafez, the father of Bashar, al-Assad was President then. But he was every bit as much a dictator. Getting on the wrong side of the law was not something you wanted to do, even if only in a minor way.

As they drove up to Customs, Diane wrote, “We were astonished to see several hundred cars, abandoned, wrecked and some burnt at the sides of the road. We found that they had been impounded for various reasons.”

The guard asked them for the carnet, the car’s passport, the same one that the U.S. Customs officer had altered in New Jersey. The AAA had said Syria would not use the carnet. The guard went through it carefully, then said, Syria does not acknowledge this document.”

They breathed a sigh of relief. The AAA had been right. However, after making a hand-written list of everything on every car, exchanging dollars for Syrian pounds, and paying various costs and fees for entry, it was dusk before they were on the road. Then there was a hiccup. Not far from the border, the Model A broke an axle. Fortunately, Bruce had a spare, but they had to change it beside the road, in the dark. It was 3 a.m. when they finished. The next night they splurged and stayed at the Sheraton in Damascus.

This was May of 1982 and Lebanon was experiencing the beginnings of a civil war and conflict with Israel that would leave the beautiful city of Beirut, the Paris of the East, in shambles. They passed close to the border and saw several Syrian tanks as they headed to Jordan. At the border, they were greeted by much more professional and friendly guards.

On the way to Petra (the ancient city in the final part of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) they saw an interesting sight. Two men were out in the middle of the desert, repainting the double yellow line. They had a paint brush, a small can of paint and a stencil. One would lay the stencil down while the other painted a short segment, then move a little down the road. No vehicle was in sight. They made Caltrans look efficient.

At Petra, one of the women found an old, round horseshoe. Bruce had been given a horseshoe by a woman in Winnemucca, NV, on the trip and had tie-wrapped it on his radiator’s stone guard. It had fallen off in Syria, not long before his axle broke. She insisted Bruce attach the “new” one in its place, blaming the lost good-luck token for the broken axle. Although not superstitious, Bruce complied and it is still on his radiator, a rusty piece of iron that always gets questions.

From there, the quartet of cars headed into Egypt. After a ferry crossing of the Suez Canal that could only be termed primitive, they arrived at Suez City. There, they found that they needed to have Egyptian plates on their cars, so they paid for them, then headed to Cairo.

Although they did enjoy seeing sights like the pyramids, they hit a major hiccup on arranging shipping to Bombay, the next stop. After exhausting all avenues, they had to pay air freight, about $20,000! They also found that the plates had to be returned to their point of entry. Fortunately, the hotel arranged to do that at a reasonable fee.

Although the people went from Bombay to Bangladesh to Thailand and to Singapore before going to Australia, shipping problems necessitated shipping the cars directly to Australia from Bombay, not giving them a chance to tour the Far East.

After a relatively uneventful trip from Perth to Sidney, cars and people boarded a 747 for San Francisco. From there, they drove to Minneapolis, MN, for the Model A Ford Club of America’s convention on July 21, marking 50 years since the Model A had ceased production.

In all, the trip took 119 days, with no cars or people lost along the way. In many countries, they met fellow car enthusiasts, some who owned Model A’s, and were well treated. Love of cars was like a common language. It’s truly a book-worthy tale. Diane passed away on Jan. 21, 2016, but her words live on. Her book is the only record of their trip.

Ron Cherry’s four books, including the Morg Mahoney detective series, are available on Kindle and in print copy at Amazon. His next book, a mystery that takes place in a small town in the Sierra Foothills, will be out soon. Check out his website at http://www.rlcherry.com.