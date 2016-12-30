Ron Cherry: Around the world in a Model A — Part 2 | TheUnion.com

In 1908, there was an around the world race from New York to Paris, often termed The Great Race, with a westward route. While roads and means of communication had far improved for the intrepid four Model A’s that took a similar trip around the world on an eastward route in 1982, it was still a gutsy venture. With no cell phones and unable to take CB radios past New York because some countries looked upon them as military communications, they not only lost contact with the world, but occasionally even with one of their party. Bruce Davis and his late wife, Diane, drove one of the four cars, a ‘31 Model A convertible sedan with few modifications, other than a 12-volt electrical system and an auxiliary gas tank. The story was recounted by Diane in her out-of-print book, Passports to Adventure. Because of that book, both she and Bruce will share some of their adventures.

On March 23, 1982, at 5:04 a.m., Bruce and Diane set off, with no fanfare and only a few friends and relatives to give them a send-off. The trip across country was relatively uneventful, with only a few minor hiccups. Along the way, they met with the other three Model A’s of their small caravan. In Chicago, they were interviewed on live TV across from the Wrigley Building. “It was bitter cold,” Bruce remembered, recalling a chill wind off the river. “It’s not named the Windy City for nothing.” But it did pay off. He got a call from the Jim Beam company offering a sponsorship. The group accepted and soon received eight ‘31 Model A decanters from Jim Beam, along with a check for $1,000 and another check for $500 from the now-defunct Embosograph company who made the decanters. They also gave them two “huge boxes” of promo items like T-shirts, jackets, umbrellas, pens, etc. “We gave most of them out to car club members and people along the way,” Bruce said. “But I still have one of the umbrellas in my car that I use at car shows.” Aside from a box of Nestles instant hot chocolate, these were the only sponsorships they attained out of 600 requests sent out!

Once in New Jersey, they found that all their personal belongings, including tools and spare parts, had to be shipped to England separately from the cars. After scrounging boxes from a dumpster, they packed everything up and took the boxes to TWA (Remember them?) for air freighting across The Pond. It was a hiccup cost an unexpected $1,400, pretty much their whole sponsorship. Then, when they went through Customs to get their cars loaded on the ship, a hiccup threatened to turn into a belch. Each car had been issued a Carnet de Passages en Douane (a.k.a. carnet), which is like a passport that includes all information and serial numbers for the car. When the customs agent checked the cars against the carnet, he said, “Pardon me, but this isn’t correct.” Before the trip, a friend had offered to overhaul Bruce’s Model A engine at no cost, a very generous offer. Unfortunately, to speed things up, he had swapped Bruce’s engine with an identical one he had already rebuilt, one with a different serial number, and not told Bruce. Since trying to get the carnet changed might take months and obviously there was no crime involved, the officer went through and hand-wrote the correct number in the carnet. “I don’t think anyone will notice,” he said. He was almost right. Then the shipping agent said to leave the keys with the cars so they could be driven onboard. After a quick confab, they did just that. However, they first removed the rotors from the distributors so they wouldn’t start. “Since the transmissions had no syncros and they’d probably never driven cars like ours, we thought it was a good idea,” Bruce said. “One bad shift could ruin a transmission.” They later found that the cars had to be pushed onto the ship, a much safer option.

After landing in London on April 4, the travelers had to wait for their cars to arrive and clear customs. It gave them time to see the sights, extended a couple of days due to some hiccups in wiring fees and proper forms, but they were soon in Belgium via the ferry. From there, they drove through Luxemburg, France, West Germany (pre-1989, remember), Switzerland, Austria (where Bruce saw his old 1950’s Army barracks in Salzburg that had been converted into Austrian government offices and storage yard) before stopping at Venice, Italy. There, the parking garage attendant said, “Just leave the keys in the cars.” Concerned that the attendant might try to dive the cars and damage or break something, they again removed their rotors before surrendering their keys.

From there, the caravan headed to Yugoslavia (now Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia). “I was nervous going into a communist country,” Bruce said. “The guards had guns and the hammer and sickle on their uniforms but they were very nice. I found out later they were desperate for tourists.” At the border, they had to estimate how much gas they would use and buy coupons to use instead of money. Fuel was in short supply and it was a way to keep their people from using too much. “When people went to church on Sunday, a tractor would tow a trailer and several families would ride on it,” Bruce said. As they drove into Titograd on the major communist holiday May Day, people were lined up along the streets. “As we came along side, they all started clapping,” Diane wrote. “And someone shouted, ‘You are at the end of a bike race and you just crossed the finish line.’” Only an American would bring a Model A to a bike race. From there, the fearless four cars headed to Skopje the next day. No one else seemed to be on the road, but they did not understand why until a motorcyclist came by and told them, “Bridge kaput.” “Now we realized those enthusiastic wavers a few miles back were trying to flag us down,” Diane wrote. The 118 mile detour was a very poor, very narrow and very steep road. “First we were in 2nd gear for 40 minutes, then we were in low gear for 20 minutes as we climbed the mountain,” Bruce recalled. “We were afraid the gears would get too hot and chip. That would have been a disaster. We finally found a place we could pull off and let the cars cool for an hour.” They made the mountain crossing without a hiccup and continued through Greece before taking the ferry to Turkey. They were now entering the Middle East. Next week, our Fab Four will drive through places no longer safe for anyone, including Americans.

