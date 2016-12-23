Ron Cherry: Around the world in a Model A Ford- Part 1 | TheUnion.com

While Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days described a trip taken on a bet, Bruce Davis and late wife Diane didn’t have any monetary gain from their trip with six fellow intrepid Model A travelers in their journey there and back in 1982. In fact, they paid their way with only minimal support from Jim Beam (mainly a few Model A collector decanters). In fifty-year-old cars, they ventured over five continents and returned with no loss of life and all four Model A’s still running. It was an amazing adventure, one that could not be duplicated today due to fighting in the Middle East. Diane beautifully chronicled the trip in Passports to Adventure, alas, now out of print. But Bruce’s story with his 1931 Model A convertible sedan began 40 years ago.

It all started when the late Bill Jones, a fellow Model A Club of America member, persuaded Bruce to check out the Model A. It had some problems. The top needed replacing, the tan lacquer paint was faded (“it didn’t sparkle”) and both the engine and transmission needed serious work. “I didn’t want the car,” Bruce recalled. “But Bill had a knack of getting you to do what you never intended to do.” It had been for sale for four years, with only low-ball offers from people planning to flip it (resell it quickly for a profit). “I offered him $1000 less than he was asking,” Bruce said. “I honestly thought he wouldn’t take it. I didn’t want the car. He hemmed and hawed, scratching the ground with his foot, then said okay. I think he had decided to sell it to the next person who knocked on his door and it was me.” Once he made the offer and it was accepted, he felt he had no choice but to buy it. “It was the gentlemanly thing to do,” he said. “But I blame Bill for it.” Originally, he thought of doing minimal repairs and flipping it himself, but said he fell in love with it as he worked on it. “I found it was a rare and desirable car,” he noted. “It’s the second oldest survivor of 5,085 ‘31 convertible sedans built.”

Bruce did a frame-off restoration, completely rebuilding the suspension, engine and transmission. The previous owner had given it to his son to drive in high school. “He had speed-shifted the car, with the original transmission with no syncros,” he said. “The gears were worn into knife-edge points that would cut your fingers.” He had to buy a new transmission case and build a new transmission. He also rebuilt the original 201 CID flathead four-cylinder engine, boring it out some and putting on a higher compression head. He then repainted it, opting for Riviera Bue, an original color. It turned out so well that Bruce made it his daily driver to and from work. However, although it is a convertible, Bruce did not drive it with the top down.

“It’s as ugly as sin that way,” he said. “About the only times I’ve driven it that way was for weddings.” But a chance to range farther afield arose when an article in the Model A Club of America proposed an around the world trip in Model A’s in 1982.

At first, many responded to the proposal. Bruce offered to be the Western Coordinator, expecting to have one from each region and maybe a hundred cars. As the numbers dwindled when participants realized the commitment and costs, Bruce ended up as the overall leader. Finally, there were only four couples, two from California, one from Washington state and one from Ohio. This was the time before the Internet or GPS units, so it had to be carefully planned. Diane did much research with the State Department, finding the safest route at that time. Without cell phones, communicating with home, or even each other on the road, would be difficult. “We planned to use CB radios,” Bruce said. “But some countries considered them military radios, so we didn’t take them. We did have ping pong paddles with codes that we could put in the rear window to send a message to the car behind us, like ‘need a pit stop.’ We didn’t use them much, but they were very handy.” Then came prepping the cars for the long journey.

Several rules were established for the cars: electrical systems would be 12 volt alternators, headlights would be sealed beam or halogen, all cars would have directional signals, additional bright taillights would be installed, an auxiliary gas tank of at least 15 gallons would be added to the stock 10 gallon one, no overdrive would be installed on any car and brakes would stay mechanical instead of hydraulic. The first four had to do with safety, the next one to do with not running out of gas in the middle of nowhere and the last two with ease of maintenance. Bruce opted for a 23 gallon tank, added a leaf spring on each side in the rear to handle the extra weight for all the gear hauled on the trip and also installed metal boxes on the running boards and between the front bumper and radiator to store tools and extra parts.

The trip began from Walnut Creek, California, on March 23, 1982. From there, they went to New York, England, Belgium, France, Luxemburg, West Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Yugoslavia, Greece, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, San Francisco and finally ending in Minneapolis on July 21. While continent-hopping and sometimes getting to another country required sea or, one time, air travel, they drove whenever possible. Obviously, there were a wealth of stories to be told along the way and were done so by Diane. If you can get her book, do so. Next week will feature a few interesting tales of Bruce and Diane’s journey around the world in a Model A.

