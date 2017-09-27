Rolling out the red carpet

WHEN: Sunday Oct. 1; Filmmakers arrive on Red Carpet at 6 p.m.; Doors open 6:30 p.m.; Screening at 7 p.m.

What a difference a year makes.

In the past year, Nevada County Television & Digital Media Center has gone through many changes, and each change has brought this public access station one step closer to becoming the community's premier center for creativity and innovation in the digital arts.

The station now boasts a new Nevada City location on New Mohawk Road, a new studio with new cameras and a cyclorama, a new state-of-the-art video editing suite, a new executive director and station manager, and, finally, new faces on the board of directors, with Terry McAteer, Lew Sitzer, and Susan Rogers joining the team.

Station Manager/Executive Director Ramona Howard is at the helm of new classes, training opportunities, and community outreach events. Howard's "All Things Digital" club, has a growing membership and continues to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month.

Also new, is a "Music Showcase" television program, to be aired on NCTV.

We are looking for original music for this show and invite area musicians to participate. A new children's program, created by kids for kids, is also in the works.

Finally, the Thru the Lens: Script to Silver Screen Event is in full swing, with the "Red Carpet Gala Premiere" slated for Oct. 1 at the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley.

The screenplay winners have finished filming and editing, and the completed films have been downloaded onto flash drives.

At the time of this writing, the films are being compiled into a Blu-ray disc for the Oct. 1 screening.

We've been highlighting the Thru the Lens filmmakers in this column.

This month, Annie Keeling takes the hot seat.

Keeling, a local teacher, writer and mom, entered her screenplay "Five Bars" to the scriptwriting competition back in the spring.

"Five Bars" has a post-modern plot that revolves around four Grass Valley residents and how they react to a technological break-down. Like the other Thru the Lens movie makers, the filming took place during the record-breaking-heat of summer.

"Filming 'Five Bars' was a great experience," Keeling said. "Minus the 100-degree weather, dehydration, and lack of ventilation."

Like the other filmmakers, the filming was done on a shoestring budget. But, according to Keeling, the experience was priceless.

"The fantastic cast and crew made for a hilarious shoot and great footage."

Tickets for the Thru the Lens Red Carpet Gala are available at Brown Paper Tickets.

For more information, call: 530-273-8324 or visit thruthelens.brownpapertickets.com.

NCTV welcomes local programming and new members. Public access programming is seen on Comcast Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16. County and city government meetings are found on Channels 17 (Comcast) and 18 (Suddenlink). Educational programming is on Comcast Channel 18. If you don't subscribe to cable, programming can be viewed at http://www.nevadacountytv.org. For additional questions about NCTV events or programming, email: stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org or call: 530-272-8862.