Rod Byers: Remembering Friar Tuck’s Greg Cook | TheUnion.com

The 1960s were difficult times in Nevada County. Nevada City, while similar in appearance, was a very different town back then.

Times were tough. Mining had ceased. The mills were in decline. More people were leaving the area than arriving.

But by the 1970s, a growing group of artists and alternative entrepreneurs had not only discovered Nevada City but were moving there and opening shops.

In 1972, Commercial Street was the hub and hosted Good Morning Natural Foods, Grimblefinger Bookstore, Rainbow Mountain Inn and Scotch Broom.

It was into this artistic, eccentric, and entrepreneurial renaissance that Friar Tuck’s was born.

AUSPICIOUS START

I first met Greg Cook in Nevada City in 1973. He was bright, energetic and active. He was opening a restaurant and he fit right in.

Cook had grown up in the Bay Area and had discovered Nevada City on ski trips to Tahoe while attending Sacramento State.

Operating on a shoestring budget, Cook’s biggest asset was his ingenuity. The entire premise of the restaurant was clever. Lacking the kitchen skills to be the chef, and lacking the money to hire a good one, he by-passed the problem by going with fondue.

He told me once that while he loved fondue, he loved that he didn’t need an expensive chef to prepare it even more.

Fondue was trendy at the time so that helped — but mostly, he could do the prep himself, hire high school kids to pot up the fondue and cut bread chunks, while he worked the front of the house. It helped him survive in the early days.

The décor, like the menu, was simple but effective. Scorched plywood tabletops and simple benches provided rustic seating while stained 2 by 4’s in star shapes with small lights served as chandeliers. Empty wine bottles, signed by the patrons, were everywhere. Plain burlap, hung from the ceiling, gave the place the feel of a monastery’s wine cellar.

‘BURLAP DAYS’

Cook, dressed as Friar Tuck in a dark brown monk’s habit and hood, completed the look and guided the show.

From the very beginning, Tuck’s was a place of good times and celebrations. The ambiance was a cozy mix of wine, melted cheese, bubbling oil and sizzling steak.

Patrons from the “burlap days” will recall with some fondness the cloak of heated peanut oil that clung to every customer.

It was a badge of honor in a way. Stop in at another bar for an after-dinner drink and you were greeted with, “how was your dinner at Tuck’s?” as you carried the aromatic memory of the restaurant with you.

Cook, as a restaurateur, did a lot of things right but probably nothing cemented his early success as much as wine. The opening of Friar Tuck’s coincided with the rebirth of California’s wine industry and Cook was in on it from the beginning.

In a time when Almaden Pinot Chardonnay, Wente Grey Riesling and Mateus rosé were go-to restaurants wines, Cook was discovering small, new, emerging wineries like Caymus, Clos du Val, Sterling and Staggs Leap.

At the cutting edge of the new wine explosion, Cook pioneered offering wines-by-the-glass at a time when it was unheard of.

The early Tuck’s didn’t have a bar area, so technically it couldn’t be a “wine bar” even though Cook offered wine by the glass. The now-closed London Wine Bar in San Francisco claimed to be “America’s Oldest Wine Bar”. It opened in 1974, a year after Friar Tuck’s.

GO-TO FOR WINE TASTING

Friar Tuck’s quickly gained a reputation as the place to go to taste wine.

For over 40 years Cook’s dedication and love of good wine never waivered. The restaurant has multiple Wine Spectator Awards as proof.

As much as Tuck’s was popular with the tourists, it was equally popular with locals. “See you later at Tuck’s for a glass” was a common expression.

Stop by to see who’s playing, try new wines, maybe some food, maybe just hang out. Cook was a master at making it flow and sometimes it felt like the good times never stopped.

Everybody has a “Tuck’s” story. For some, it’s a marriage proposal; for others, a first date. For some, it was the camaraderie and a place to meet friends; and for some, a place to celebrate. Through it all, Cook was the gracious host who knew how to throw a party and make us feel welcome.

Over time, the restaurant expanded and improved, including a better ventilation system. He enlarged the menu but never lost sight of fondue. He managed to keep the restaurant fresh and upbeat yet remarkably consistent. At its core, it was always Tuck’s.

SURVIVAL SUCCESS

It’s rare that a restaurant survives for over 40 years with a single owner. People get burnt out or go broke. Cook navigated those treacherous waters better than anyone.

It’s a sad day to see his passing — and much, much too soon. Our heart goes out to Rona, his wife, business partner, and best friend, who worked right next to him for 40 years.

We’re gladdened that Carissa Cook, Greg and Rona’s daughter, who has been operating the restaurant for the last two years, will continue on. Carissa and Rona plan to “continue the restaurant just as he would have wanted us to.”

Let’s share a toast to Greg and to Tuck’s, to memories gone by, and more memories to come. See you later at Tuck’s for a glass.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. You can find information about his wine classes at http://www.pinehillwineworks.com and he can be reached at 530-802-7172.