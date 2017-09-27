Rockin’ reggae

WHERE: The Center for the Arts at 314 W Main St., Grass Valley.

Reggae Grammy winners Morgan Heritage bring their positive vibration family band to The Center for the Arts for a dance concert on Saturday.

From Jamaican origins, the Brooklyn born group of Massachusetts's upbringing unearthed a way to infuse the sounds of Pop, Rock, Country, R&B and Hip-Hop music into their brand of Reggae that they call "Rockaz."

The group was formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, namely Peter "Peetah" Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy "Gramps" Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan, and Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan.

In two decades, they have released sixteen albums. Their 2015 release Strictly Roots earned a Grammy for Best Reggae Album. The album topped the Top Reggae Albums chart both in 2015 and 2016.

Morgan Heritage has stayed true to authentic Reggae with an effusively eclectic mix in their latest quest to keep Reggae music relevant in a continuously evolving world of music.

Their most recent release, "Avrakedabra," was produced by Shannon Sanders and features a vast cast of superstars, including Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley and Ethan Long.

The album includes notable creations from producers and musicians including Michael Lorello, Supa Dups, Phillip "Winta" James, Jason "J-Vibe" Farmer, Seani B & Don Chandler, Lamar "Riff Raff" Brown, Bost & Bim, Mike Austin and Michael Polk.

Tracks feature musicians Ethan Long — guitarist from Kings of Leon, Grammy winning guitarist Mitchum "Khan" Chin, Danny "Bassie" Dennis — original bass player from the legendary Fire House Band and award winning drummer Gil Sharone.

Morgan Heritage has kicked off the "Avrakedabra World Tour" in support of the new album.

Their relentless work ethic on the road is in line with fellow road warriors from the scene including 311, Rebelution, Slightly Stoopid, SOJA, Iration, and J Boog, which continues to gain them diehard fans on the festival circuit.