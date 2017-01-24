Rock star brewmaster, Matteo’s Public serve 5-course winter beer dinner | TheUnion.com

Fennel, sorrel and red Russian kale tossed with shaved cucumber, grapefruit and orange supremes and zest of Buddha hands, sliced rings of kumquat, feta and pickled acorn in a beer vinaigrette.

Slow melted onion, leek and garlic confit simmered in a savory beer veal brodo alongside tender beef cheeks. Served with a toasted crostini with rosemary and basil infused oil.

Award-winning brewmasters from Sacramento are joining up with a Nevada City pub and restaurant for a gourmet dinner 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

The local eatery is Matteo’s Public — on the corner of Commercial and Pine streets. On Monday, Matteo’s chefs Will Orovitz and Jacob Cooper will serve a special five-course meal to welcome brewmasters from High Water Brewing for a winter beer dinner. It’s the ninth beer dinner at the pub; area foodies and beer drinkers are fast snatching up the 40 pre-sale seats available.

High Water Brewing owner and Brewmaster Steve Altamari will be the special guest at the event — the second of such Matteo’s beer dinners with High Water (the first was in 2012). Altamari has garnered numerous state and international awards. He is comfortable brewing classic English style ales, traditional German Lagers, Belgian Abbey Ales as well as the unique Belgian-style Sour, according to the company’s website.

“He is a rock star in the world of brewers,” said Matteo’s owner Matthew Margulies.

The dinner includes a melted onion soup, winter citrus salad, a “Belgian Waffled” bagel (with herb cured duck prosciutto, fried egg yolk and maple reduction sauce), rack of lamb and s’mores served for desert (see side bar for details). Every dish is made with beer.

When designing the menu, it’s all about complimenting the food with the malty-ness or hoppy-ness of beers, said Executive Chef Will Orovitz.

“Balance is key. You have to make sure nothing is overpowering,” said Orovitz. Sous Chef Jacob Cooper agrees. The winter dinner menu was based on the availability of seasonal foods – it’s a mix of “really warm dishes” and “lots of citrus.”

Once they created a menu, they sent it to High Water Brewing to come up with the pairing list.

“Will has been running my kitchen for close to three years now and he is killing it,” said Margulies. Both chefs started in the dish room.

An actor and former beer rep, Margulies first opened for business in July of 2009, in the old 1862 stone and brick “Blazes Saloon” building that housed the 1970s style French Bistro, Country Rose restaurant for years.

He provided a friendly meeting place for beer drinkers in the days before the startup of two award-winning local breweries, Ol’ Republic Brewery and Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company. Since then, Nevada County has experienced a craft beer renaissance.

“The craft beer movement has exploded in the last six or seven years. More and more people are learning and developing beer pallets. Having the two breweries here is great for the pub and vise a versa,” said Margulies who says he carries a variety from both local breweries at all times.

At Matteo’s Public, beer lovers find a selection of ten tap handles and ten different bottled beers, as well as three hard ciders. Four of the taps stay the same, the other six rotate. The establishment has been recognized in Sunset Magazine and craft beer industry news magazine, Celebrator.

“Two of the taps, I know, we are the only ones to carry. Something else we have that nobody in our area has is the Belgian selection,” said Margulies.

Margulies started the beer dinners in Nevada City after watching the trend take off in big beer cities like San Francisco, Portland and San Diego. With his passion for food and craft beer and his connections to breweries throughout the West, the idea for a beer dinner series was born.

“The dinners are an experience unlike any other in our area. We talk about how the menu was created, and how and why the beers were paired with each particular dish. There is always plenty of beer and food. Nobody leaves disappointed,” said Margulies.

Tickets for the dinner are $75 per person.

Learn more and purchase tickets, visit: http://matteospublic.com/ or call Matteo’s at 530-265-0782.

Or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Matteos-Public-241695825121/

Learn more about High Water Brewing: http://www.highwaterbrewing.com.

For questions about this article, contact freelance writer Laura Petersen at laurapetersen310@gmail.com or 530-913-3067.