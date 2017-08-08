Ridgestock music and sustainability expo | TheUnion.com

Ridgestock is rocking another year at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center. The long-standing event has graced the green grassy lawn and redwood stage for 18 long years, and blessed to once again offer the sweetness of the San Juan Ridge and beyond.

From 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug.19, Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Expo will feature various types of green speakers and demos during the day along with local and regional music.

Performers and speakers

Our daytime program, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. features speakers on green topics such as alternative building, solar and gardening. We will also have local representatives to speak about the local cannabis ordinance and river news.

The day is filled with over 30 booths with food, vendors, non-profits and information. Julia Butterfly Hill will be a special featured guest during the day and we will launch the music down in the amphitheatre with our kids program with Grammy winning Secret Agent 23 Skidoo as he throws down hip hop beats for the little Ridgestockers.

Our headliner, Poor Man's Whiskey, is great for "high energy live shows and an incomparable fusion of bluegrass/old, southern rock" — http://www.poormanswhiskey.com

Sub-headliners, Mojo Green, have an old school funk sound complete with a rip roaring horn section and positive vocals.

Local bands include Buckstar; folk rockers from Nevada City, Northern Roots; playing roots, rock and reggae (and sometimes all three in one song) and System Krush House Band who fuse African rhythms and vocals with modern guitars and drums.

For more information you can go to http://www.ridgestock.org or call 530-802-0999.

Tickets are $35 at the door for adults and $15 for kids 10 and up.

Tickets can also be purchased in advance for $30 at Mother Truckers and at brownpapertickets.com.