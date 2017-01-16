Relax into self-care with restorative yoga in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

A class on Restorative Yoga will be taught from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at Full Life Yoga Studio, in the Providence Mine Business Plaza on Providence Mine Road, Nevada City.

The class, which helps participants to relax, will be taught by Marianne Reagan. It is one of a series of Restorative Yoga classes taught on the third Friday of the month at the studio.

“It seems like everyday we’re encouraged to relax, let things drop, or let it go,” Reagan said. “If only we would take it to heart.

“Stress does not serve us,” she said. “Our lives would become much easier if we cultivated the attitude of investing in our relaxed selves.”

Reagan said a new word for relaxing is self-care.

“Self-care needn’t be a chore, it’s a treat,” she said. “Delight in a time-out from the everyday world, an opportunity to reconnect and renew yourself.”

She offered some ideas for reenergizing and revitalizing one’s life:

Move that body, heal that body. Get yourself going in a way that makes you want a repeat experience. Take a hike, hit a ball, dance to the radio. Any way you do it, just move it!

Nourish yourself with healthy food. Fix a rainbow plate. Let mealtimes be relaxed, not rushed. Support your immune system with tonics and teas.

Pamper yourself regularly. It needn’t be costly to be luxurious. Try some simple pleasures like a nice bubble bath, a candlelit dinner, a sunset stroll. Trade a massage, spend time connecting with friends.

Relax deeply with restorative yoga. Maybe you’ve seen an image of a blissed out body draped over bolsters, supported by blankets, eyes gently covered by a mini-pillow. Probably there was a slight bit of drool escaping the gently parted lips! This guided journey into deep relaxation leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Your sympathetic nervous system calms from the “flight or fight” mode and releases you into deep rest.

Reagan also offers Iyengar yoga with a special class for beginners and Yo-Toddler.

For more information on classes, visit http://www.fulllifeyogastudio.com.