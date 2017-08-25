Reggae at The Stone House

Akae Beka, formerly known as Midnite, bringing Virgin Islands Reggae to The Stone House, Aug. 30.

On Wednesday, the legendary Roots Reggae Band Akae Beka from Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, (which was founded by members of the band Midnite following a change in their membership in 2015) will be performing live with local singers Sista Kat and Nikila opening, and KVMR Radio and local DJ Jah Mikey One.

If you've never seen them live before, check them out. Their style is unique and unlike any other band in history.

So far in 2017, Akae Beka has performed all over Europe, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Chile, Trinidad, Venezuela, Canada, Vermont, New York, and Miami. Local Roots reggae lovers are loyal to the band — their last Nevada City show at The Haven sold out, so make sure you get your advance tickets online or at Briarpatch.

Not only an expert level wordsmith, Akae Beka as an artist enters new rhythmic territories often. Whatever your lyrical language is, rest assured that their music will reach the hearts and meditations of many globally, from all walks of life. Not surprisingly, to anyone who knows Akae Beka, the uplifting message of empowerment and encouragement can be heard on every track.

After an incredibly prolific 28-year span recording and touring as Midnite Band, lead singer, song writer, and front man Vaughn Benjamin was compelled to rename himself as Akae Beka in 2015. Adding to his record-breaking catalog of 63 albums, averaging an astonishing three to four new albums per year, St. Croix's Akae Beka soon dropped the album "Homage to the Land" (2015), followed by "Portals" and "Livicated" (2016), as well as numerous singles available online.

Recommended Stories For You

Sista Kat and Nikila

Sista Kat, a local favorite, has been recording and performing her original jazzy, hip-hop influenced reggae music for over a decade, and will be teaming up with Nikila and a live band as the opener.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1910570929155746/