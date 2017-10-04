Reggae at The Stone House

INFO: Tickets available at the Briarpatch or Eventbrite.com

The StoneHouse and System Krush present Kabaka Pyramid Live in Concert, at 9 p.m. Friday.

Currently on tour with Damien Marley, Keron "Kabaka Pyramid" Salmon a multi-talented artist and producer hailing from the streets of Kingston, Jamaica is best known for his tracks "Liberal Opposer" and "Can't Breathe"

With a unique musical style blending the power, energy and melody of Reggae with the lyricism of Hip hop. Based out of the Bebble Rock Music camp, his liquid and hypnotizing delivery spreads the positive messages of spirituality and conscious evolution that forces you to listen.

The System Krush House Band with featured vocalist from Istanbul, Melike Konur (Meh-lee-Kay Koh-nur), will open the evening with high energy rhythms from Africa with original songwriting that will transport you from Motown to Bamako.

The event is 21 and up and the music starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets available at the Briarpatch or Eventbrite.com

