Rattlesnake avoidance training offered | TheUnion.com

A daylong workshop on rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs is set for April 29 at Western Gateway Dog Park in Penn Valley.

The training is offered by Get Rattled of Reno.

According to organizer Jeri Stone, dogs and their owners can encounter rattlesnakes almost anywhere — yards, the local park, hiking trails, ranch, etc.

"Owners can help protect their dogs from a painful, costly and often deadly encounter with a rattlesnake," she said. "All dogs can benefit from this training."

The training works by introducing dogs to juvenile and adult live and safely neutralized rattlesnakes of the species found in this area.

"The trainers will use a remote training (shock) collar to provide an appropriate correction and effectively teach your dog to avoid the sights, sounds and smells of rattlesnakes," Stone said. "This will provide a memorable experience so that most dogs will avoid these snakes in the future."

Periodic refresher training is also advised, she said.

The cost for training is $85 per dog, and space must be reserved in advance. Current 2017 members of Friends of Western Gateway Dog Park will receive a $10 discount. Refresher training for dogs who have previously gone through this program with Get Rattled is $60. SAR dogs (and police or military K9s) will be tested for $70 with proper documentation. Any and all proceeds collected above cost will be applied toward maintenance of Western Gateway Dog Park.

For more information, visit http://www.westerngatewaydogpark.org and click on "Upcoming Events." Registration forms can be printed directly from the website or picked up at the dog park. If you have further questions or need us to send you a form, please email info@westerngatewaydogpark.org or contact Jeri Stone at (530) 432-4949.