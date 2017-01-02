Quit smoking classes launch next week in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

“Nicotine Free,” a series of six smoking cessation classes in a supportive group environment, begins Jan. 11.

The classes span five weeks. They are held at the BriarPatch Co-op community room, 290 Sierra College Blvd., Grass Valley.

They are facilitated by JoAnn Chatlien, a health educator.

The cost is $60 for the series.

Chatlien said the classes will offer tools to help people quit for good.

Participants learn replacement strategies, develop new habits, new activities and how to make plans for a new healthy lifestyle.

“There is a life after cigarettes,” Chatlien said.

If people use the tools, the new normal that they create will be healthier, craving-free and money-saving, she added.

It is a positive to make the attempt, Chatlien said.

“There is no failure-just keep trying,” she said. “Eventually you will succeed.”

The class schedule is as follows:

Jan. 11, 18, 23 — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 — 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 1, 7 — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to reserve a space, call Chatlien at 530-274-7939.