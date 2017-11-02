‘Quilters with a Mission’ with First Baptist Church of Grass Valley hold their annual Quilt and Craft Show

The annual Quilt and Craft Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, in the Upper Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, across from Nevada Union High School.

Currently an outreach of First Baptist Church of Grass Valley, this ladies' ministry, "Quilters with a Mission," has been in operation since 1999 when it was begun by Linda Ryland, now of Yadkinville, North Carolina.

So far, over 1,800 quilts have been made.

Approximately 14 ladies meet every Thursday to participate in making baby quilts for several local pregnancy centers which are distributed to low-income moms.

All proceeds from sales are used to purchase supplies for the many quilts and Bibles we provide.

This is an opportunity to admire all the beautiful quilts and crafts, purchase some of these works of art for yourself or gifts for the upcoming holidays, and support an important ministry in our community.

All ladies of the community with minimal sewing skills are welcome to join from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday to make baby quilts.

Admission is free of charge with plenty of free parking.

For more information call Lori Murray at 530-263-7379 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.