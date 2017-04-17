‘Queen’s Code’ class offered in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

A relationships class for both women and men, "Discover the Queen's Code," will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Inner Path Yoga Center, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City.

Facilitated by Maeve Fry of Nevada County-based Relationship Igniters, the class costs $30 at the door, $20 if pre-registered online by the end of today.

According to Fry, the Queen's Code teaches women how to honor and empower themselves while cracking the code on men.

By understanding men, women will be able to take a different approach to relationship with the masculine gender and have access to all the things they need and deserve from the men in their lives. Men will finally feel understood, honored and cared for.

This class will focus on the five mistakes women make that cause men to run.

"When we see what a man truly is — not a kind of woman — we find out what it's fair to trust them for, what it's reasonable to trust them for and what's beautiful that you can trust them for. This is both healing and a relief," Armstrong says.

This is one of a monthly series of classes delving into the Armstrong's book and teachings, "The Queen's Code."

The class is held every third Thursday of the month at Inner Path. Fry is also available for private coaching in person or online.

For information or reservations, go to http://www.RelationshipIgniters.com, email maeve@RelationshipIgniters.com or call 530-613-6833.