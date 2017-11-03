Pluck Vim Vigour at the Open Book in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $10 and are available at the door or online at tinyurl.com/pluckgv .

Sacramento guitarist Ross Hammond, local violinist/oboist Murray Campbell, and Randy McKean on reeds will perform a night of solos before culminating on stage in their sonic trio Pluck Vim Vigour at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Open Book in Grass Valley.

According to the band, "Pluck Vim Vigour channels sweeping mountain vistas and sprawling urban splendor into eclectic panoramas best viewed from makeshift caravans."

Ross Hammond (guitar), Randy McKean (clarinets and saxes), and Murray Campbell (violin and oboes) "mulch their respective roots in Kentucky, Iowa, and Scotland into a dynamic landscape of bold statements and energetic detours, using composition as motorway marker posts and the occasional lay-by."

McKean and Campbell are well known to Nevada County audiences through their work with Beaucoup Chapeaux, Ludi Hinrichs' Chickenbonz, Bristle, and Gargantius Effect.

The Sacramento News and Review called Hammond "one of Sacramento's greatest jazz generators and arguably its most accessible."

Their performance on Nov. 9 marks a reunion for the trio. Each member will play a short solo set exploring the outer reaches of their individual styles: Ross Hammond, on six and 12-string resonator guitars, delves deep into a mix of jazz, folk, blues, spirituals and world music; Randy McKean, on clarinet and sax, will explore rhythmic complexity and melodies that link the extreme ranges of his instruments; and Murray Campbell, on oboe and violin, will bend time and space as he explores the acoustic properties of strings and double-reeds.

Recommended Stories For You

The night will then culminate with the trio on stage together playing original compositions and free improvisations, featuring a mix of folk, jazz and classical with a mix of noise and grit.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door or online at tinyurl.com/pluckgv.

The store's own basic coffee and tea will be available for purchase.