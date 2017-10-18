Playing for the kids

Peppino D 'Agostino will perform in concert at The Foothills Event Center on Friday.

D 'Agostino, a native of Italy, has lived in America for 31 years and has made his mark as an international musical artist on the guitar.

He emerged on the acoustic guitar scene in the early '80s as a leading member of the second wave of the great fingerstylists that helped redefine the instrument in the '90s.

His remarkable technique, penchant for open tunings, and percussive effects are the basis of his unique compositional style which has been inspiring musicians and audiences alike for decades.

Add that to his natural warmth, playfulness and broad musical interests and you have the recipe for what he calls "minestrone music".

The readers of Guitar Player voted him Best Acoustic Guitarist, and Acoustic Guitar's People's Choice Awards graced him with a bronze medal for Best Acoustic Album of All Time for his release "Every Step of the Way."

His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the ten best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine.

D 'Agostino gives guitar workshops, master classes, and seminars worldwide. Top leading publishers such as Truefire, Alfred Publishing, Hal Leonard and Acoustic Guitar Magazine Books have published his compositions and instructional methods.

To date, D 'Agostino has recorded 18 CD's and performed in over 30 countries at international festivals and concert halls.

He has shared the stage with such greats as Larry Carlton, Eric Johnson, Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, Martin Taylor, Roland Dyens, David Tanenbaum and many more. He has previously played in Grass Valley, at the 2002 World Music Festival.

This concert will benefit The Lifetime Adoption Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) charity that assists financially with adoption costs for newborns and young children, who may not otherwise be adopted.

Lifetime Foundation also provides educational scholarships for women who have lovingly chosen adoption for a child. All proceeds will directly benefit adoption programs and additional donations may be made when purchasing tickets.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments and beverages (including beer and wine) available at the bar. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m., with a brief intermission.

D' Agostino will be selling CD's at the concert and is graciously donating a portion of those proceeds to the Lifetime Adoption Foundation as well.

Tickets are $30 each and may be purchased online at FoothillsEvents.com or at The Foothills Event Center, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are also available at the door.