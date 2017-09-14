Playing for pets

COST: $75 per player (includes 18-holes with cart, lunch and contest entries for great prizes)

WHEN: Saturday, check in: 7:30 a.m. and tee-off: 8 a.m.

AnimalSave will hold a golf tournament on Saturday at the Nevada County Country Club called, "Birdies for AnimalSave," to help raise funds for its animal rescue and welfare programs.

Groups of four will gather for a day of fun, food and prizes and help AnimalSave help the animals.

Organized by Mike and Margie Rademaker, this tourney includes 18-holes of golf, lunch and soft drinks.

The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

All players in the tournament will be entered in the Hole-In-One contest and have the opportunity to win great prizes including a trip for two to Scottsdale, Arizona, a trip for two to Hilton Head South Carolina and a $1,000 gift certificate for the pro shop at Nevada County Country Club.

There will be team prizes for a men's division and a mixed/women's division along with lots of great raffle prizes.

AnimalSave's primary programs include the low-cost spay/neuter clinic that has altered 16,500 dogs and cats in the past nine years and its Foster/Adoption Program that rescues and finds homes for hundreds of dogs and cats each year.

Source: AnimalSave.