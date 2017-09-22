Sierra Stages is pleased to present "A Play in a Day," a unique one-day children's theatre workshop on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Sierra Stages Rehearsal Studio in Nevada City.

Kids will experience the excitement of producing a play from start to finish — in just one day! Everyone will be involved in all aspects of production starting with auditions and ending with a performance for friends and family at the end of the day.

"A Play in a Day" is directed by Paulette Gilbert and designed for children ages 7-15.

The one-day workshop begins at 9:30 a.m. and continues until 3:30 p.m.

The workshop fee is $60 and it is easy to register online at http://www.SierraStages.org or by phone at 530-346-3210. Registration closes on Monday, Sept. 25, and enrollment in the workshop is limited to 20 kids.

The idea for "A Play in a Day" comes from similar workshops offered by children's theatres around the country.

"I'm always looking for projects that are different, things that I haven't done and that might be new and exciting for kids who are interested in theatre," said workshop director Paulette Gilbert.

"When I read about other children's theatres doing one-day workshops," she said. "I thought what a great idea — it's an easy time commitment for the kids, affordable for parents, and most important — a lot of fun!"

The "A Play in a Day" workshop includes all aspects of play production, including auditions, blocking, rehearsal techniques, character building, working with costumes and props, and putting all these elements together to make a play.

"The day will include all the aspects of a traditional rehearsal experience, just crammed into one day," said Gilbert.

The workshop culminates with a full performance for friends and family.

Gilbert is in the process of choosing a script that will be fun for both boys and girls and will be challenging for all levels of theatrical experience.

"Kids should participate in the workshop because theatre is great, doing a play is great, and doing it all in one day is something new and different," said Gilbert. "The kids will meet actors from other schools and groups, and make something memorable together."

Gilbert has worked with children for over 25 years as a teacher, actor and director. She holds a BA in Early Childhood Education and a Master's degree in Theatre from Louisiana Tech University.

Her extensive experience with professional companies across the country includes a national tour with the Missoula Children's Theatre. For the past 10 years, she's been teaching and producing theatre for young people in Nevada County.

She has directed seven Children's Theatre Ensemble productions for Center Stage Dance Studio, performed at the North Star House, most recently Haphazardly Ever After.

Gilbert is also a professional costume designer, primarily for the B Street Theatre in Sacramento. And she has designed a few Sierra Stages productions as well.

Sierra Stages is a tax-exempt nonprofit community theatre based in western Nevada County with a mission to provide quality productions that are affordable and accessible to everyone.

Since it began in 2008, Sierra Stages has presented 32 plays and musicals at various venues in Grass Valley and Nevada City, including two productions — "Stone Soup" and "The Quiltmaker's Gift" — that toured to local elementary schools.

Sierra Stages will be presenting the off-Broadway musical, "Ordinary Days" from Oct. 5-28 at the Off Center Stage, 315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley (behind The Center for the Arts).

For tickets and information, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call 530-346-3210.