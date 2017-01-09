Pilates Place celebrates 10th anniversary | TheUnion.com

The Pilates Place in Grass Valley is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week.

To observe that milestone, the center is inviting members of the public to take a free class at various scheduled times through Saturday.

To accommodate those who want to take advantage of the offer, 20 additional classes have been added this week at the studio at 131 Richardson St.

People may try out classes in Pilates Mat, as well as a variety of Pilates equipment including Reformer, Chair, Spine Corrector and the latest balance challenge, the Oov.

The anniversary week class schedule can be found on The Pilates Place website: Thepilatesplacegrassvalley.com.

Preregistration is required; call the studio at 530-477-5167.

Roxanna Cohen, owner of The Pilates Place, said Pilates can be done by anyone. She noted that no experience is required — and Pilates can challenge even the most proficient athlete.

“Pilates is based on the teachings of Joseph Pilates (1880-1967) who, when alive, did not call his method of mind-body exercise Pilates — he called it Body Contrology,” Cohen said. “He said, ‘Body Contrology develops the body uniformly, corrects wrong postures, restores physical vitality invigorates the mind and elevates the spirit.’”

According to Cohen, benefits of Pilates reported by students are feeling longer, taller, balanced, challenged, grounded, relaxed and clear-headed.

The Pilates Place was voted Best Pilates Studio in Nevada County by The Union readers nine times.

All instructors at the studio are Pilates Method Alliance Certified, the highest level of certification for Pilates instructors in the nation.

Collectively, The Pilates Place’s seven instructors have over 150 Years of teaching experience, Cohen said.