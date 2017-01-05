Piano concert Jan. 29 at State Theatre | TheUnion.com

A piano concert, “Richard Glazier: From Broadway to Hollywood,” will be performed 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the State Theatre in Auburn.

Classically-trained, award-winning pianist Richard Glazier was inspired at an early age by the music of the legendary George and Ira Gershwin.

At age 9 he wrote a fan letter to famed lyricist Ira Gershwin and the two became friends. Fueled by Ira’s encouragement, Glazier dedicated himself to the Gershwin repertoire and the American Popular Songbook, eventually becoming one of the genre’s leading authorities. Over the years he has also developed a keen interest in contemporary music standards from the Broadway stage and Hollywood screen.

In this performance he weaves interviews, performances and commentary into multimedia tapestry of tunes written for Broadway musicals, Hollywood film and television. Some selections include Medley from My Fair Lady; The Man I Love from Lady Be Good and So in Love from Kiss Me Kate as the affable artist — an accomplished host, narrator and performer – shares his lifetime love of each song and its origin.

Performance venues include: Carnegie Hall, United Nations, Library of Congress, and the Smithsonian Institution. Glazier has had three nationally broadcast television specials on PBS that have won multiple awards. In 2007, Cleveland Institute of Music awarded Glazier its prestigious Alumni Achievement Award for his contributions to American Popular Song. He has also won several major international piano competitions.

Reserved Seating: $26 Advance, $28 Day of Show. The State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn.

Box Office: http://www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156