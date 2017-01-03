Photo contest winners announced by farm bureau | TheUnion.com

California Farm Bureau Federation’s 2016 Photo Contest winners took home kudos and cash prizes for capturing diverse perspectives of the state’s agricultural and rural tapestry.

The 35th annual competition, which aimed at celebrating California agriculture through photography, drew hundreds of entries from throughout the state.

Winners include:

Photographer Andrew Lincoln of Napa took home the competition’s top honor, the $1,000 Grand Prize, for capturing a pre-dawn glimpse of a Napa County winegrape harvest. Witnessing the night harvest “makes for a very surreal environment and very dramatic moments,” Lincoln said.

Hannah Gbeh of Jamul garnered First Place and $500 for a portrait of her husband cradling peanut plants on their San Diego County farm. Becky Hanson of Clements earned Second Place and $250 for capturing a colorful walnut orchard in San Joaquin County, and also earned an Honorable Mention for a second photo. Mary Heffernan of Fort Jones won Third Place and $100 for a scene featuring her young daughter with a lamb on their Siskiyou County ranch.

Five additional contestants earned Honorable Mentions and $50 for their efforts: Vanessa Alexandre of Crescent City, Del Norte County; Jenny Manuelli of Riverbank, Stanislaus County; Becky Reisdorf of Carmel, Monterey County; Julie Thornton of Potter Valley, Mendocino County; and Susana Velasco of Alpaugh, Tulare County.

In the Budding Artists category for ages 13 and younger, presented by the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, 13-year-old Chelsea Davis of Riverdale claimed First Place and $250 for a photo of her 2-year-old brother playing with toy tractors on the family’s Fresno County farm. The Second Place prize of $100 went to 13-year-old Bella Locke of Tulare for a spirited selfie with her expressive 4-H heifer.

All eligible participants were amateur photographers and members of county Farm Bureaus in California or supporters of the California Bountiful Foundation. This year’s theme, “Fresh Perspective,” encouraged participants to explore unique viewpoints.

In addition to the cash prizes awarded to the photographers, all 12 prize-winning photos will be published in the weekly California Farm Bureau newspaper, Ag Alert, as well as the organization’s bimonthly magazine, California Bountiful.

The photos also appear on the organization’s websites (www.cfbf.com, http://www.agalert.com and http://www.californiabountiful.com) and social media pages.