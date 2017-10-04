Peck Rex comes to the Nevada County Fairgrounds

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society will hold its 50th annual show, Earth's Treasures, this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $2 for adults, but free for children 12 and under, students with an ID card, as well as teachers, and military with ID.

The major display this year will be an actual-size skull cast of Peck Rex, a T-Rex discovered in the 1990s in Montana on the Missouri River.

Peck Rex is 68-70 million years old, from the Cretaceous Era, and his skull measures approximately 2.5 feet wide x 3 feet high x 5 feet deep.

He is famous because his is one of the most complete full body dinosaur skeletons ever found in the Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota areas.

His full, 40 foot long skeleton is on display at the Ft. Peck Museum in Montana.

Also displayed will be mineral and fossil collections to educate people about the natural world.

In addition, vendors will be selling gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary supplies, books, beads and supplies, exceptional jewelry, and gold prospecting equipment. Club members will demonstrate gemstone carving, silver wire weaving, bead art, gold panning and more.

A Kids' Corner handled by our Junior members will feature games, grab bags and contests with prizes created by these young collectors.

A revolving silent auction happens all weekend, as well as half-hourly raffle drawings for prizes donated by vendor and club members from their private collections.

A prize ticket holder has to be present for the raffle drawing to choose his/her prize.

Late Sunday afternoon there is a separate drawing for the Grand Prize, a stunning $500 gold-in-quartz specimen donated by the Original 16 to 1 Gold Mine in Alleghany.

The prize ticket holder does not have to be present to claim this prize.

Food, drinks, and popcorn will be available for purchase.

Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society holds its general meetings the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Golden Empire Grange off La Barre Meadows Road. There is also an active Juniors Program.

For more information, visit: http://www.ncgms.org.