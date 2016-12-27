Patti Bess: Soups for the season | TheUnion.com

Now that the holidays are behind us, I look forward to simpler foods — soups.

Nothing is quite so welcoming on a rainy winter evening as the rich fragrance floating from a pot of homemade soup. I hold a hearty soup in as high regard as a fine piece of music or a beautiful painting.

Some people consider soup-making as time-consuming. I prefer to think of it as a great investment of time as it yields such a generous return. Make soup on Sunday and have nutritious food waiting in the refrigerator all week. It’s convenience food at its best!

Great soups begin with a good stock. Stock has two important purposes. It gives depth to the flavor and adds nutritional value. The trick to making homemade stock is to find a convenient method and time that works for you. I put a pot of stock on a back burner when I start dinner; then by the time the dishes are in the dishwasher it’s ready to set aside to cool.

It is a delightful challenge to go through the refrigerator to find bits and pieces of this and that to create a nutritious stock or soup. A basic vegetable stock consists of a potato or two, an onion, a carrot, a couple stalks celery, 8 to 10 garlic cloves, and any vegetables in the refrigerator that you can’t remember what you planned to do with. Adding some greens the last 20 minutes of simmering boosts the nutritional value — parsley, chard, kale, or any of the other mild tasting greens. Miso is a great addition to the diet and for adding salty flavor. About three quarts of water and let it simmer for an hour or two. Then just strain out the vegetables and refrigerate. Adding a chicken leg and thigh or other lesser quality pieces of chicken to this can make a fine chicken stock as well. Some cooks prefer to salt the stock; some salt the soup.

There are many easy short cuts to making stocks. When I boil potatoes for dinner, I will often make stock removing what potatoes I need when they have softened.

There are quality stocks without a lot of additives at your natural foods store both in cubes and carton containers. Even without making your own stocks time can play a role in developing the flavor. The old adage that soup tastes better the next day is still the easiest and best technique going.

Recipes were never meant to be slavishly followed — especially for soups. They are merely starting points. Your own inventiveness, taste and intuition are equally important. Enjoy!

These soups are inspired by recipes in the original Moosewood Cookbook.

No need to make stock for this first winter soup. I often just add an extra stalk of celery and half an onion to the water. When the soup is finished, they have either blended in or I pull them out with a fork.

One variation on the flavoring is to eliminate the lemon juice and molasses; then add one sausage (ground up in the food processor), a little fennel and basil.

Tomato Lentil Soup

2 cups lentils (rinsed)

6 cups stock or water

1 to two teaspoons salt

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 medium onion, chopped

3/4 cup minced celery

3/4 cup sliced carrots (2 medium carrots)

1 potato, cut into bite-size pieces

Black pepper to taste

2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes or a 20 ounce can

2 tablespoons dry red wine

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 to 2 tablespoons molasses

1 tablespoon vinegar

Simmer the first four ingredients for about an hour. Sauté the garlic, onion, celery, and carrots in a skillet.

Add all the sautéed vegetables, the potato, and pepper to the soup. Then add the tomatoes, wine, molasses and lemon juice the last 30 minutes of cooking.

A tablespoon of wine vinegar added the last few minutes of cooking will enhance the flavor of the lentils (or any beans). Garnish with chopped chives, green onions, or a dollop of plain yogurt.

You could add half a cup of cream to this soup to make it richer, but it doesn’t need it in my opinion.

Cream of Mushroom Soup

6 tablespoon butter

1 stalk celery

3 fist-sized potatoes

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 1/2 cups stock or water

Approximately 2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon thyme, dried

2 1/2 cups milk, scalded

2 to 3 tablespoons dry sherry

1 to 2 tablespoons tamari

Fresh ground black pepper

Fresh chopped chives or scallions (for garnish)

Slice potatoes thinly. Chop celery and mushrooms coarsely.

Begin cooking the onion in butter, adding one teaspoon salt. When the onion becomes translucent, add the potatoes and celery. Continue to cook over fairly low heat, mixing well, so the butter coats everything.

After several minutes add the mushrooms, stock and remaining salt. Cover and cook over low heat for 15 minutes. Remove heat and let cool to room temperature.

Puree the entire mushroom mixture in a blender until smooth. Return it to a soup kettle (best to use a heat absorbing pad) and heat very slowly, as you whisk in the scalded milk, sherry and tamari. Heat only until hot enough to serve. If cooked or boiled, this soup will easily curdle and lose its texture.

Serve, topped with freshly chopped chives and grated black pepper.

Makes 4 to 6 main dish servings.

Patti Bess is a local freelance writer and cookbook author. Email her with questions or for more information at bess.pattia@gmail.com