‘Parent U’ returns to Sierra College in Grass Valley Jan. 17 | TheUnion.com

A free workshop for parents, educators or anyone who cares for children will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sierra College Nevada County Campus.

The event, known as “Parent U,” is a collaborative effort between the Coalition for a Drug Free Nevada County, Sierra College, Community Recovery Resources and the Grass Valley Police Department.

“‘Parent U’ is a series of workshops designed to empower parents and other caring adults with information, skills and resources,” said organizer Serenity Jolley. “To meet the needs of local parents, we will offer topic specific workshops based on feedback from parents about the most important issues they face.”

The Jan. 17 workshop theme is: “Nurturing Resilience: Helping Kids Manage & Cope with Stress.”

It will be presented by Stephanie Guinosso, Ph.D, Project Director, California School Based Health Alliance, and Star Rose Bond, MSW, Clinical Therapist, CoRR.

Guinosso graduated Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. She comes from Oakland, where her work is focused on the impacts of trauma on adolescents, promoting resilience and helping schools develop trauma informed policies and practices.

Bond earned her MSW from Columbia University. She has extensive experience working as a trauma informed practitioner in multiple settings including at-risk youth. Star also specializes in the treatment of chemical dependency and recovery from addictions.

The workshop will be at: Sierra College N6 101, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley. Registration is free (Parking $3) – Space is limited.

Register online at http://www.corr.us/parent-u.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Workshop begins promptly at 6 p.m. Workshops are interactive and will include time for Q & A.

A second workshop with the theme “Bullying & Social Relationships” has also been scheduled for March 21.

For more information, contact Serenity Jolley at 530-273-9541 ext. 217.