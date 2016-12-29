Overcoming body-image shame in ‘The Good Body’ | TheUnion.com

Tickets: At the door, Gold Fever Kickoff Party Jan. 19, and online http://www.nuggetfringe.com/?page_id=2776 (click on “Buy Tickets”).

What: The Third Annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival

“It scares the crap out of me to be on the stage … alone,” admitted Lois Masten Ewing.

Nevertheless, “I wanted to be brave.”

Therefore, Ewing is going to perform Eve Ensler’s nine-character, one-woman show “The Good Body” at the Third Annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival in Grass Valley.

She will test her courage six times at the Smith Vineyard Vineyards Tasting Room in Grass Valley.

From Jan. 19 through Jan. 29, the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is a 10-day showcase of live, short-form theater — 35 shows, 115 performances in seven, mostly nontraditional venues, all within walking distance in downtown Grass Valley.

“It’s over-the-top, under-the-radar and off-the-wall theater,” said Ewing’s husband, Scott Wayne O’Brien Ewing. Scott Ewing is the artistic director of Quest Theaterworks, the nonprofit community theater company that sponsors the Nugget Fringe.

“It’s good for downtown businesses,” noted Lois Ewing, who is co-producing the festival with her husband.

WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM A FRIEND

“’The Good Body’ was a three-woman show that we’ve turned into a fully one-woman show,” said Sharon Winegar, who is directing the multimedia production.

Winegar said she will use projections of pre-recorded audio and video to supplement Ewing’s onstage performance.

Except for a few pictures, “Everything you see and hear is me,” Ewing said.

“The Good Body” is one of the more elaborate and challenging productions of the Nugget Fringe. Ewing and Winegar reported they are rehearsing three to four hours a day.

“It’s a 60-minute exploration of women’s tortured relationships with their bodies, Ewing explained.

Much of is about “fat-shaming” in Western culture, Winegar stated.

“Only two women in the play are not body conscious,” Ewing revealed.

“Women and their bodies is an important topic of conversation, especially in today’s sexually charged atmosphere,” she asserted.

“Theater is a beautiful way to generate a conversation,” Winegar noted.

“We’ll have a talk-back after each show,” Ewing promised.

FRINGE FESTIVALS ARE NOTHING NEW

Although it is only in its third year, the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is based on a tried and true model that originated in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1947. Since then, hundreds Fringe Festivals have sprung up all over the world.

The Ewings have participated in the massive Edinburgh Fringe Festival where hundreds of shows compete for audiences.

Each show in the Nugget Fringe is an independent production. The producer (often the producer/writer/director/actor) is responsible for promotion of their show.

The Nugget Fringe organizers do maintain a website (www.nuggetfringe.com), a heavy Facebook presence, and try to get as much media attention as possible.

Regardless, the most ambitious producers and actors, often in costume, will hit the streets in the coming weeks to post flyers and hand out postcards to locals and visitors alike.

The best place to get a feel for the eclectic variety of what the Nugget Fringe Festival is all about will be at the free Gold Fever kickoff party at 151 Union Square at 151 Mill St. in Grass Valley.

The party begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 with live music. Most of the acts in the festival will present snippets of their shows. KVMR DJ Jerianne Van Dijk will broadcast live from the venue starting at 7 p.m.

Tom Durkin is media coordinator for the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival. He is also a freelance writer and photographer in Nevada County. Contact him at tdurkin@vfr.net or http://www.tomdurkin-writer.net.