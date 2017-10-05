Outreach for veterans: The North San Juan Community Church to participate in Stand Down.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The North San Juan Community Church is set to have another community outreach program for veterans starting today at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Northern Mines building.

Any homeless veterans can get a ride to the "Stand Down" event by signing up with Pastor Pinkie from the North San Juan Community Church.

"Stand Down" is willing to send the transportation to veterans on the Ridge. All that is needed is for veterans to sign up.

No DD-214? No problem — just sign up.

Sleeping bags, boots, clothes, bed rolls, back packs, tents and more will be available for participants. The North San Juan Community Church will also have Halloween candy for the kids.

For more information call 530-415-9705 or visit http://www.ncavsd.org.

Source: North San Juan Community Church.