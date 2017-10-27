Orchestra performs mostly Mozart at Sierra College in Grass Valley

TICKETS: Free, tickets not required. (No fee parking at the college on Friday evenings.)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHAT: Mostly Mozart, all ages free concert

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Orchestra presents a delightful assortment of short classical music pieces on Friday, Nov. 3. The concert begins with some movements from Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro," considered a musical masterpiece and written to win support for the American Revolution in Europe.

The program also includes Mozart's majestic "Symphony No. 35," a composition that established his musical genius for all time. Donizetti's lighthearted "Don Pasquale Overture" and Respighi's lilting "Ancient Dances and Airs" are also on the program.

American composer Leroy Anderson's "Belle of the Ball" concludes the concert. According to Robert Cummings, this 1951 work is "light, effervescent, and devoid of conflict or disharmony."

Local musicians comprise the community orchestra sponsored by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). The concert is held at Sierra College in Grass Valley at 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Signs directing cars to the Multi-Purpose Room will be posted at the entrance. The college doesn't charge a fee for parking on Friday evenings. The concert is free.

Conductor Steve Miller strives to educate audiences about the music being performed, increasing the enjoyment. In order to accommodate families, the program is 90 minutes with no intermission.